  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Sonida Senior Living, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    SNDA   US1404752032

SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC.

(SNDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:36:56 2023-05-04 pm EDT
6.705 USD   -3.53%
03:14pSonida Senior Living Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
BU
04/05Barclays Adjusts Sonida Senior Living Price Target to $5 From $13, Maintains Underweight Rating
MT
04/03Top Premarket Decliners
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonida Senior Living Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

05/04/2023 | 03:14pm EDT
Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) (“Sonida” or “the Company”) announced today that it will issue its First Quarter 2023 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 11, 2023. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held on Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The call-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting May 12, 2023, through May 26, 2023. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13738670.

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 72 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 residents, including 62 communities which the Company owns and 10 communities that the Company manages on behalf of third parties.

For more information, visit www.sonidaseniorliving.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,76x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 47,0 M 47,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Capi. / Sales 2024 -
Nbr of Employees 2 959
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,95 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brandon M. Ribar President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kevin Detz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David W. Johnson Chairman
Jay Reed Chief Technology Officer
Carole Burnell Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONIDA SENIOR LIVING, INC.-44.40%47
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-13.77%2 087
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.43.59%738
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED28.99%460
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-9.65%456
ORPEA-58.13%185
