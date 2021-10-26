Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sonim Technologies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONM   US83548F2002

SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(SONM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonim Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum - Form 8-K

10/26/2021 | 04:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonim Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum

AUSTIN, TEXAS - October 26, 2021 - Sonim Technologies, Inc. ("the Company" or "Sonim") (Nasdaq: SONM), today announced that the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, on October 26, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of the required quorum.

A quorum consists of a majority of the outstanding shares entitled to vote. There were fewer than a majority of outstanding shares entitled to vote, either present in person or represented by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting therefore had no quorum and was adjourned to 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 1875 S. Grant Street, Suite 750, San Mateo, CA 94402 to allow additional time for the Company's stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 23, 2021.

During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the proxy statement.

Only stockholders of record as of the record date, September 13, 2021, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 38% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on September 13, 2021 who have not yet voted to do so before November 11, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time.

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged mobility solutions designed specifically for task workers physically engaged in their work environments, often in mission-critical roles. The Sonim solution includes ultra-rugged mobile phones, a suite of industrial-grade accessories, and data and workflow applications which are collectively designed to increase worker productivity, communication and safety on the job site. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

Sonim Technologies Contacts

Robert Tirva, Chief Operating Officer

Sonim Technologies, Inc.

IR@sonimtech.com

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200

Disclaimer

Sonim Technologies Inc. published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 20:37:30 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
04:31pSONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSonim Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Stockholders Due to Lack of Quorum
PR
10/25Top Premarket Gainers
MT
10/15SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
10/05SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
09/30SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : Launches Ultra-Rugged XP3plus Flip Phone for Verizon Business Custome..
PR
09/30Sonim Technologies Launches Ultra-Rugged Xp3plus Flip Phone for Verizon Business Custom..
CI
09/24SONIM TECHNOLOGIES : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (Form 8-K)
PU
09/24SONIM TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 54,9 M - -
Net income 2021 -26,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,65x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,4 M 20,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,37x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 85
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonim Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,40 $
Average target price 20,00 $
Spread / Average Target 733%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert L. Tirva President, COO, CFO & Chief Accounting Officer
John M. R. Kneuer Chairman
Joseph T. Hooks Chief Administrative Officer
Alan Bradley Howe Independent Director
Kenneth M. Young Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONIM TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-66.85%20
NAVINFO CO., LTD.-18.36%4 172
ADDSINO CO., LTD.-44.95%3 894
GUANGDONG CREATE CENTURY INTELLIGENT EQUIPMENT GROUP CORPORATION LIMITED26.99%3 650
XIAMEN XIANGYU CO., LTD.25.75%2 511
KMW INC.-48.45%1 419