San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2023) - Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM), a leading provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices including phones, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives, today announced that the board of directors of Sonim appointed Mike Mulica as its new Chair on November 12, 2023. Mr. Mulica will be succeeding Jeffrey Wang, who has provided exemplary service as the Chair and will continue his valuable contributions to Sonim as an Independent Director.

Mulica has been a member of Sonim's board and an independent director since 2021. A seasoned industry veteran with over three decades of experience at the intersection of mobile communications, the internet and globally scaled industry solutions, Mulica's leadership has been instrumental in pioneering the mobile internet and bringing game-changing products and technologies to global markets.

His extensive experience spans significant roles in both public and private companies, including Motorola, Synchronoss, Openwave, Phone.com, Unwired Planet, FusionOne, RealNetworks, and Actility. Before his appointment as the CEO of Alef in October 2021, Mr. Mulica served as the Executive Chairman at Alef and has also been a board member and global advisor to other private companies and venture capital funds.

Sonim's CEO Peter Liu stated, "As we welcome Mike Mulica to his new role, we also extend our deepest gratitude to Jeffrey Wang for his remarkable leadership and dedication this past year as Chair. Under his guidance, Sonim has achieved numerous milestones and has been steered through pivotal moments with great skill and foresight. This transition is part of our ongoing commitment to leadership development and rotation, ensuring fresh perspectives at the helm while maintaining continuity and stability within our board."

"Mike has already demonstrated his value to Sonim as a hands-on advisor and board member. His remarkable track record and stellar reputation in the industry are invaluable. We're confident that his leadership will guide our company to further success."

Upon accepting the appointment, Mulica said, "I am honored to serve as the Chair of Sonim's board, and I look forward to continue working closely with our talented team to drive growth and deliver value for our shareholders."

About Sonim Technologies, Inc.

Sonim Technologies is a leading U.S. provider of ultra-rugged, rugged and consumer durable mobile devices, including phones, wireless internet data devices, tablets and accessories designed to provide extra protection for users that demand more durability in their work and everyday lives. We currently sell our ruggedized mobility solutions to several of the largest wireless carriers in the United States-including AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon-as well as the three largest wireless carriers in Canada-Bell, Rogers and TELUS Mobility. Our ruggedized phones and accessories are also sold through distributors in North America and Europe. Sonim devices and accessories connect users with voice, data, workflow and lifestyle applications that enhance the user experience while providing an extra level of protection. For more information, visit www.sonimtech.com.

