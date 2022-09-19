Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONN   US83548R1059

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SONN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-16 pm EDT
2.730 USD   -14.10%
08:40aSONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aSONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09/19SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 14
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonnet BioTherapeutics : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

09/19/2022 | 08:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 16, 2022

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Delaware 001-35570 20-2932652

(State or Other Jurisdiction

of Incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

100 Overlook Center, Suite 102

Princeton, NJ

08540
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (609)375-2227

Not Applicable
(Former Name or Former Address, if Changed Since Last Report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered or to be registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act.

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share SONN The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (17 CFR §230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (17 CFR §240.12b-2).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information contained in Item 5.03 below is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.03.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On September 16, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware (the "Certificate of Amendment"), which effected, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on September 16, 2022, a one-for-fourteen reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, the CUSIP number for the Common Stock will change to 83548R204.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every fourteen shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding was converted into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split affected all stockholders uniformly and did not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the Reverse Stock Split would have resulted in some stockholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares were issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share of Common Stock are instead entitled to receive a proportional cash payment.

The Reverse Stock Split did not change the par value of the Common Stock or the authorized number of shares of Common Stock. All outstanding securities entitling their holders to purchase shares of Common Stock or acquire shares of Common Stock, including stock options, convertible debt and warrants, were adjusted as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, as required by the terms of those securities.

At the Company's special meeting of stockholders held on September 15, 2022 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve the Certificate of Amendment. On September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company also approved and authorized the filing of the Certificate of Amendment following its approval by the stockholders.

The Common Stock will begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split-adjusted basis when the market opens on September 19, 2022.

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment is a summary of the material terms thereof, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed with this report as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description
3.1 Certificate of Amendment of Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., dated September 16, 2022.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document).

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.
Dated: September 19, 2022 By: /s/ Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D.
Name: Pankaj Mohan, Ph.D.
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2022 12:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
08:40aSONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K
PU
08:32aSONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders..
AQ
09/19SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC : REVERSE SPLIT: 1 of 14
FA
09/16Sonnet BioTherapeutics to Launch 1-for-14 Reverse Stock Split
MT
09/16SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders..
AQ
08/25SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continu..
AQ
08/16Chardan Trims Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings' Price Target to $2 From $2.50, Maintains..
MT
08/16SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS : 2H22 Investor Presentation
PU
08/15SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS : Provides Fiscal Year 2022 Third Quarter Business and Earnings Upd..
PU
08/15SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Results..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,40 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,39x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 165 M 165 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 414x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3 308x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 2,73 $
Average target price 28,00 $
Spread / Average Target 926%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pankaj Mohan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harry Cross Chief Financial & Business Officer
John K. Cini Chief Scientific Officer
Susan Dexter Chief Technical Officer
Richard T. Kenney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.-52.80%165
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%440 651
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY11.83%293 499
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.93%278 298
PFIZER, INC.-22.05%258 337
ABBVIE INC.6.40%254 712