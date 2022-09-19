Sonnet BioTherapeutics : Modification to Rights of Security Holders - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): September 16, 2022

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share SONN The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Item 3.03. Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders.

The information contained in Item 5.03 below is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.03.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On September 16, 2022 (the "Effective Date"), Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") filed a Certificate of Amendment to the Company's Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware (the "Certificate of Amendment"), which effected, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on September 16, 2022, a one-for-fourteen reverse stock split (the "Reverse Stock Split") of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the "Common Stock"). In connection with the Reverse Stock Split, the CUSIP number for the Common Stock will change to 83548R204.

As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every fourteen shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding was converted into one share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split affected all stockholders uniformly and did not alter any stockholder's percentage interest in the Company's equity, except to the extent that the Reverse Stock Split would have resulted in some stockholders owning a fractional share. No fractional shares were issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split. Stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share of Common Stock are instead entitled to receive a proportional cash payment.

The Reverse Stock Split did not change the par value of the Common Stock or the authorized number of shares of Common Stock. All outstanding securities entitling their holders to purchase shares of Common Stock or acquire shares of Common Stock, including stock options, convertible debt and warrants, were adjusted as a result of the Reverse Stock Split, as required by the terms of those securities.

At the Company's special meeting of stockholders held on September 15, 2022 (the "Special Meeting"), the stockholders of the Company voted to approve the Certificate of Amendment. On September 15, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company also approved and authorized the filing of the Certificate of Amendment following its approval by the stockholders.

The Common Stock will begin trading on a Reverse Stock Split-adjusted basis when the market opens on September 19, 2022.

The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment is a summary of the material terms thereof, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, which is filed with this report as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

