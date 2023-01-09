Advanced search
    SONN   US83548R2040

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SONN)
01:41 2023-01-09 pm EST
1.415 USD   +9.69%
01:25pSonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Up 8% on Roche Collaboration
DJ
11:22aSonnet BioTherapeutics Signs Collaboration Agreement With Roche
MT
08:17aSonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Up 8% on Roche Collaboration

01/09/2023 | 01:25pm EST
By Josh Beckerman


Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. were up 8% to $1.40 after it announced a clinical collaboration agreement with Roche Holding AG.

In Sonnet's first combination clinical study, Sonnet's SON-1010 and Roche's atezolizumab will be evaluated in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Sonnet expects to begin the study in the second quarter.

In October, Sonnet announced a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., which is part of Johnson & Johnson. It said SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 would be evaluated in combination with certain Janssen proprietary cell therapy assets.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-09-23 1325ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROCHE HOLDING AG -0.75% 291.4 Delayed Quote.1.07%
SAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 11.46% 0.6799 Delayed Quote.3.41%
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 7.75% 1.4 Delayed Quote.12.17%
