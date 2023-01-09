Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Up 8% on Roche Collaboration

By Josh Beckerman

Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. were up 8% to $1.40 after it announced a clinical collaboration agreement with Roche Holding AG.

In Sonnet's first combination clinical study, Sonnet's SON-1010 and Roche's atezolizumab will be evaluated in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

Sonnet expects to begin the study in the second quarter.

In October, Sonnet announced a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc., which is part of Johnson & Johnson. It said SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 would be evaluated in combination with certain Janssen proprietary cell therapy assets.

