Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONN   US83548R2040

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SONN)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
1.930 USD   +66.38%
06:58pSonnet BioTherapeutics Up 66% in Regular Session on Collaboration With Janssen
DJ
01:46pTop Midday Gainers
MT
09:36aSonnet BioTherapeutics Signs Collaboration Agreement With Janssen Biotech
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Up 66% in Regular Session on Collaboration With Janssen

10/31/2022 | 06:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Josh Beckerman


Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. surged 66% to $1.93 in Monday's regular session after the company announced a collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech Inc. The stock rose 10% to $2.13 after hours.

Janssen is part of Johnson & Johnson.

SON-1010, SON-1210 and SON-1410 will be evaluated in combination with certain Janssen proprietary cell therapy assets.

"This is Sonnet's first head-to-head evaluation of three FHAB-based drug candidates, the results of which will be instructive for expanded oncology indications," the company said.


Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-22 1858ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON -0.51% 173.97 Delayed Quote.2.22%
SAB BIOTHERAPEUTICS, INC. 3.85% 0.9 Delayed Quote.-88.90%
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC. 66.38% 1.93 Delayed Quote.-79.94%
All news about SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
06:58pSonnet BioTherapeutics Up 66% in Regular Session on Collaboration With Janssen
DJ
01:46pTop Midday Gainers
MT
09:36aSonnet BioTherapeutics Signs Collaboration Agreement With Janssen Biotech
MT
08:02aSonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
10/17Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continu..
AQ
10/04Sonnet BioTherapeutics Regains Compliance With Nasdaq's Minimum Bid Price Rule
MT
10/04Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
09/29Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings, Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulati..
AQ
09/27Sonnet BioTherapeutics Appoints Ms. Lori McNeill to the Board of Directors and Formaliz..
AQ
09/27Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings Inc. Appoints Lori McNeill to the Board of Directors
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,40 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 12,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 30,7x
Capi. / Sales 2023 246x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,16 $
Average target price 25,00 $
Spread / Average Target 2 055%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pankaj Mohan Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Harry Cross Chief Financial & Business Officer
John K. Cini Chief Scientific Officer
Susan Dexter Chief Technical Officer
Richard T. Kenney Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.-79.94%6
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.22%457 195
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.29%341 968
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.50%274 223
PFIZER, INC.-19.68%266 194
ABBVIE INC.9.02%260 957