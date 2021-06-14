Log in
    SONN   US83548R1059

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS, INC.

(SONN)
  Report
Sonnet BioTherapeutics : Announces Change in Date of Annual Meeting

06/14/2021 | 07:48am EDT
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Announces Change in Date of Annual Meeting
Download as PDFJune 14, 2021 7:45am EDT
  • Annual Meeting to be Held Thursday July 15, 2021.

PRINCETON, NJ/ACCESSWIRE/June 14, 2021/ Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:SONN) a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative targeted biologic drugs, announced today that it has changed the date of its upcoming annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting') called for the purpose of approving certain proposals, including the election of directors and the ratification of the appointment of Sonnet's independent auditing firm for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, from June 24, 2021 to Thursday July 15, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, to be held virtually via the Internet at https://stctransfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_nRBjkIpOTqSbSyBqXlnDjQ.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics is an oncology-focused biotechnology company with a proprietary platform for innovating biologic drugs of single or bispecific action. Known as FHAB (Fully Human Albumin Binding), the technology utilizes a fully human single chain antibody fragment (scFv) that binds to and 'hitch-hikes' on human serum albumin (HSA) for transport to target tissues. FHAB is the foundation of a modular, plug-and-play construct for potentiating a range of large molecule therapeutic classes, including cytokines, peptides, antibodies and vaccines.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company's product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statements that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates and management's current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'potential, 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'would' and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or the Company's financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Sonnet Biotherapeutics Investor Contact

Alan Lada
Solebury Trout
617-221-8006
alada@soleburytrout.com

SOURCE: Sonnet BioTherapeutics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651596/Sonnet-BioTherapeutics-Announces-Change-in-Date-of-Annual-Meeting

Released June 14, 2021

Disclaimer

Sonnet Biotherapeutics Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2021 11:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
