    SEV   NL0015000N74

SONO GROUP N.V.

(SEV)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
0.9800 USD   +2.39%
Sono N : Appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as member of the supervisory board of Sono Group N.V - Form 6-K
PU
12/13B. Riley Lowers Sono Group's Price Target to $4 From $7, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
12/13Berenberg Bank Adjusts Sono Group's Price Target to $6.50 From $7, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Sono N : Appointment of Arnd Schwierholz as member of the supervisory board of Sono Group N.V - Form 6-K

12/21/2022
On December 21, 2022, the annual general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") of Sono Group N.V. (the "Company") voted to appoint Arnd Schwierholz as a member of the supervisory board of the Company from the date of the AGM, i.e., December 21, 2022, for a period ending at the end of the AGM to be held in 2026.

Mr. Schwierholz has been appointed as member of the Company's audit committee and the Company's nomination and corporate governance committee.

Arnd Schwierholz will receive compensation for his services as a member of the supervisory board consistent with the compensation package approved by the Company's general meeting of shareholders.

Mr. Schwierholz (age 52) currently works as an investment advisor at Iconical. Previously, Mr. Schwierholz, among others, occupied the position of chief financial officer of FlixBus and prior to that, he was chief financial officer of Air Berlin. He currently serves as a board member for Starship Technologies Inc.

Mr. Schwierholz does not hold any shares in the Company's share capital.

Disclaimer

Sono Group NV published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:52 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
