For the month of October 2023

Sono Motors GmbH implements additional measures in connection with its M&A process

As previously disclosed, Sono Group N.V. ("Sono N.V.") and Sono Motors GmbH, the sole subsidiary of Sono N.V. ("Sono GmbH" and together with Sono N.V., the "companies"), have engaged in an M&A process to find buyers or investors in either or both of the companies in connection with the self-administration proceedings applied for by the companies pursuant to the German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung). Although intensive discussions with various investors are currently still ongoing, the discussions have not progressed as far as planned and hoped. According to the companies' current assessment, it is not likely that a contract will be signed with a future investor within the next few days. Against this background and in the interest of protecting all creditors, Sono GmbH is in the process of terminating the contracts of its remaining employees to ensure that employee wages do not result in an additional liquidity burden in the event that talks with investors fail. The terminations are expected to become effective in January and February 2024. Despite this preventative measure, the companies' goal to secure the preservation and continuation of the companies by successfully concluding investor talks in the next few weeks remains unchanged.

Additional information and background on the companies' self-administration proceedings and the M&A Process may be found in Sono N.V.'s Form 6-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2023, May 22, 2023, June 12, 2023, September 7, 2023 and September 29, 2023.

October 30, 2023