Opening of the self-administration proceedings of Sono Motors GmbH

MUNICH, Germany, September 1, 2023 - The self-administration proceedings of Sono Motors GmbH were opened by the Munich Local Court as planned on September 1, 2023. The court has appointed Mr. Ivo-Meinert Willrodt, attorney-at-law, of PLUTA Rechtsanwalts GmbH as custodian. Business operations will continue unchanged within the framework of the opened self-administration proceedings.

Sono Motors GmbH is still in negotiations with several potential investors who are interested in a long-term continuation of the company.

The company is being supported in the self-administration proceedings by Dentons' restructuring team led by the experienced restructuring experts Dr. Holger Ellers and Dirk Schoene.

