Agenda Item 4 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor of the Company's annual accounts 2023 (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000 Yes votes 100% of the valid votes cast
0 No votes 0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 5 Appointment of Sandra Vogt-Sasse as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000 Yes votes 100% of the valid votes cast
0 No votes 0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 6 Appointment of Thomas Wiedermann as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000 Yes votes 100% of the valid votes cast
0 No votes 0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 7 Appointment of Martin Sabbione as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000 Yes votes 100% of the valid votes cast
0 No votes 0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 8 Authorization of the Management Board, for a period of 18 months after the date of AGM or until the next annual general meeting (whichever comes first), as the body authorized to issue ordinary shares and grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares, up to a maximum of 10% of the nominal issued capital as per the AGM (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000 Yes votes 100% of the valid votes cast
0 No votes

0% of the valid votes cast

Agenda Item 9 Authorization of the Management Board, for a period of 18 months after the date of AGM or until the next annual general meeting (whichever comes first), as the body authorized to limit or exclude pre-emption rights in relation to any share issue or granting of rights to subscribe for shares under the authorization mentioned in agenda item 8 (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000 Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000 Yes votes 100% of the valid votes cast
0 No votes 0% of the valid votes cast

