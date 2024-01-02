Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as the external auditor of the Company's annual accounts 2023 (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000
Yes votes
100% of the valid votes cast
0
No votes
0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 5
Appointment of Sandra Vogt-Sasse as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000
Yes votes
100% of the valid votes cast
0
No votes
0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 6
Appointment of Thomas Wiedermann as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000
Yes votes
100% of the valid votes cast
0
No votes
0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 7
Appointment of Martin Sabbione as a member of the Supervisory Board (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000
Yes votes
100% of the valid votes cast
0
No votes
0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 8
Authorization of the Management Board, for a period of 18 months after the date of AGM or until the next annual general meeting (whichever comes first), as the body authorized to issue ordinary shares and grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares, up to a maximum of 10% of the nominal issued capital as per the AGM (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
95,750,000
Yes votes
100% of the valid votes cast
0
No votes
0% of the valid votes cast
Agenda Item 9
Authorization of the Management Board, for a period of 18 months after the date of AGM or until the next annual general meeting (whichever comes first), as the body authorized to limit or exclude pre-emption rights in relation to any share issue or granting of rights to subscribe for shares under the authorization mentioned in agenda item 8 (voting item) - accepted
95,750,000
Number of shares for which valid votes were cast (= 52.998% of the voting rights at record date)
Sono Group N.V. is a Germany-based company which is engaged in the business of solar-powered electric mobility. The Company develops solar technology that allows every vehicle to benefit from solar power. The technology, Sion creates solar and battery powered vehicles. The Company also developed its own on-board charger and, through its power point tracker central unit (MCU) solved the issue that solar cells be mounted on different parts of the exterior, which leads to uneven exposure to sunlight. The Sion technology enables the ability to recharge itself using solar energy panels installed on the exterior that leverage polymer-based solar technology. The Company offers solutions to manufacturing, logistics and other transportation.