Sono Group N.V. is a Germany-based company which is engaged in the business of solar-powered electric mobility. The Company develops solar technology that allows every vehicle to benefit from solar power. The technology, Sion creates solar and battery powered vehicles. The Company also developed its own on-board charger and, through its power point tracker central unit (MCU) solved the issue that solar cells be mounted on different parts of the exterior, which leads to uneven exposure to sunlight. The Sion technology enables the ability to recharge itself using solar energy panels installed on the exterior that leverage polymer-based solar technology. The Company offers solutions to manufacturing, logistics and other transportation.