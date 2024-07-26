Making an impact on our world
Sono-TekCorporation (Nasdaq: SOTK) is a leading global ultrasonic coating equipment provider of engineering and manufacturing coating equipment solutions for applying precision nano to micron thickness uniform thin films. Our equipment serves primarily the medical device, microelectronics/electronics, and alternative energy sectors. Products that are coated with Sono-Tek equipment are making an impact on our lives every day, from lifesaving medical devices to green hydrogen production to protect and preserve our environment.
Left page: A WideTrack wide area nozzle array coating system used in solar cell manufacturing.
Right page: Interior view of a NovoCoat multi- axis system, a pilot scale
customizable coating 3 solution suitable for a myriad of applications.
To Our Shareholders
We are pleased to report that Sono-Tek's fiscal year 2024, which ended on February 29, 2024, was a record-breaking year. Our company experienced unprecedented success, with renewed market activity, increased orders, and a backlog reaching the highest levels in our history. Our strategic focus on three major and expanding market segments- electronics and semiconductors, clean energy technologies, and medical device coatings-has proven fruitful and is expected to power us through the foreseeable future.
The semiconductor manufacturing and clean energy coating applications sectors, now bolstered by substantial government funding and incentives, continue to accelerate these already strong segments for us.
Our business is benefiting from three concurrent societal demands: Clean/Green Energy is being driven by robust governmental actions and investments, while the global transition towards sustainable energy sources such as wind, hydrogen, and solar is accelerating. Our thin film coating systems play a crucial role in various green technologies, including advanced solar energy, carbon capture, and green hydrogen generation. While the long-term public support for this transition remains uncertain, current market conditions present significant business opportunities for our systems, many of which will continue commercially regardless.
The next area of societal demand is Medical Technology, covering everything from implantable devices to diagnostic tools. These technologies require functional and protective thin-film coatings for applications such as lubricity, anti-restenosis, blood testing, and COVID-19 diagnostics. As the global population ages and developing countries seek similar healthcare advancements, we anticipate sustained growth in this sector, reinforcing Sono-Tek'slong-term prospects.
The other major driver for our future business is the continued demand for faster and faster Semiconductors to serve and support artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, server farms, and advanced business and entertainment applications. We are fortunate to be working with both the current generation of chip manufacturers as well as critical involvement as part of the supply chain for the fastest chips ever produced, contributing to the next phase of Moore's law evolution.
Beyond these primary sectors, there is much more growth potential for Sono-Tek's future as the demand for increased precision coatings continues and the reduction of hazardous waste in manufacturing is prioritized. Our dedicated, professional team in Milton, New York, along with over thirty global distributors, stands ready to meet these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.
We thank you for your continued support and look forward to sharing further successes in the future. Sincerely,
Chris Coccio
Steve Harshbarger
Executive Chair
CEO & President
FlexiCoat platform full line coating solution for the alternative energy sector.
MediCoat system for coating drug eluting balloon catheters with anti-restenosis drug polymer solutions.
FlexiCoat system with pre- and post-load stations (left) and SPT200 with wafer handler module (right). Both systems are designed for coating semiconductor wafers with photoresist.
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY
Perovskite solar cell
Hydrogen production
MEDICAL DEVICES
Balloon mounted catheter
Medical lab-on-a-chip
diagnostic device
MICROELECTRONICS
Automated wafer handling system for high volume photoresist coatings onto semiconductor wafers.
Financial Highlights
AVERAGE SELLING PRICE
(ASP) PROGRESSION
As the ASPs of our systems have increased, the volume of lower value ASP system sales remains steady, but makes up a smaller share of our total sales. Higher ASP systems are driving overall growth, reaching $1M+ per order.
Backlog at Fiscal Year End
$ in Millions
10
8
$8.5
$9.1
6
4
$3.0
$3.5
$3.8
$5.3
2
0
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
FISCAL YEAR
Revenue
$ in Millions
25
20
$19.7
15
$11.6
$15.3
$14.8
$17.1
$15.1
10
5
0
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
FISCAL YEAR
AVERAGE SELL PRICE (ASP) PROGRESSION
% OF TOTAL SALES BY SELL PRICE INCREMENTS
FOR FISCAL YEARS 2017-2024
$20,000,000
$18,000,000
29%
$16,000,000
27%
$14,000,000
19%
32%
SALES
$12,000,000
36%
$10,000,000
14%
17%
30%
34%
TOTAL
9%
35%
21%
25%
$8,000,000
29%
21%
22%
$6,000,000
$4,000,000
69%
56%
62%
43%
42%
42%
47%
36%
$2,000,000
$0
FY2017
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
FY2024
ORDERS $0- 74,999
ORDERS $75,000 -150,000
ORDERS >$150,000
Gross Margin
60%
50%
45%
48%
47%
50%
51%
50%
40%
30%
20%
10%
0%
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
FISCAL YEAR
Cash, Cash Equivalents &
Marketable Securities
$ in Millions
14
12
10
$7.9
$8.7
$10.7
$11.4
$11.8
8
6
4
$5.5
2
0
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
FISCAL YEAR
Stockholders' Equity
$ in Millions
18
16
$16.3
14
$8.6
$9.8
$11.0
$13.7
$14.6
12
10
8
6
4
2
0
2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024
FISCAL YEAR
FIVE YEAR PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Fiscal Calendar: March 1st - February 28th
($ in thousands, except employee and per share data)
FY2024
FY2023
FY2022
FY2021
FY2020
Net Sales
$
19,700
$
15,058
$
17,133
$
14,833
$
15,355
Gross Profit
$
9,845
$
7,652
$ 8,613
$
6,997
$
7,313
Gross Margin
50.0%
50.8%
50.3%
47.2%
47.6%
Selling, General and Administrative Expense
$
5,776
$
4,819
$
4,994
$
4,012
$
4,770
% of Sales
29.3
32
29.1
27.0
31.1
Research and Product Development Expense
$
2,886
$
2,150
$
1,730
$
1,645
$
1,428
% of Sales
14.7
14.3
10.1
11.1
9.3
Operating Income
$
1,182
$
683
$
1,889
$
1,340
$
1,115
Operating Margin
6%
4.5%
11.0%
9.0%
7.3%
Net Income
$
1,441
$
636
$
2,543
$
1,121
$
1,107
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.09
$
0.04
$
0.16
$
0.07
$
0.07
Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
15,774
15,769
15,623
15,672
15,359
Year End Financial Position
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Marketable Securities $
11,847
$
11,445
$
10,709
$
8,648
$
7,879
Total Assets
$
23,132
$
20,175
$
17,626
$
16,423
$
14,743
Total Debt (Long Term)
$
0
$
0
$
0
$
1,002*
$
708
Stockholders' Equity
$
16,279
$
14,634
$
13,741
$
10,951
$
9,782
Book Value Per Share
$
1.03
$
0.93
$
0.88
$
0.71
$
0.64
Other Year End Data
Depreciation and Amortization
$
597
$
511
$
436
$
463
$
407
Capital Expenditures
$
795
$
556
$
327
$
344
$
722
Number of Full-Time Employees
82
73
67
69
76
- PPP loan, forgiven in FY2022
PASSION FOR THE PROCESS
Our vibrant and dynamic company culture is fueled by a passionate team of engineers and technical experts.
We take pride in collaborating to develop cutting-edge thin film coating processes for some of the most advanced high-tech products globally. Our employees thrive on their love for technology and the fulfillment of making a tangible impact on the world. Fostering a collaborative atmosphere across all departments is an important focus of our business to create a unified team working toward excellence in all aspects of our customers' experience. This shared enthusiasm and dedication create an environment where innovation and performance flourish.
Delivering Precision Coating Solutions
Example of a Perovskite solar cell
for High-tech Product Development & Manufacturing
Sono-Tek's extensive application engineering expertise enables us to deliver cutting-edge process development capabilities for next-generation thin film coating requirements. Our global laboratory facilities provide comprehensive support to our partners, guiding them through every step of their coating process development. This journey often begins with our testing and process development services and can progress to contract coating, ultimately leading to the acquisition of our large-scale coating solutions. The result is not only equipment sales but strong customer partnerships with lasting industry connections, as well as introduction to new markets for Sono-Tek. Leveraging our ultrasonic coating expertise, we are able to help bring our customers' products to market effectively, at the highest level of quality. These new coating development revenue streams are in the early stages, but they are rapidly gaining momentum and delivering significant value to our customers.
Left: A Sono-Tek engineering tech putting the final touches on a wide area bridge nozzle array with Impact spray shaping assemblies.
Above: Scanning Electron Microscope (SEM) photos of a perovskite solar (inset) coating application from a research article highlighting Sono-Tek coating equipment
Published in: Advanced Science News | Title: Spray-CoatedLead-Free Cs2AgBiBr6 Double Perovskite Solar Cells with High Open-Circuit Voltage
Authors: Nathan Daem, Jennifer Dewalque, Felix Lang, Anthony Maho, Gilles Spronck, Catherine Henrist, Pierre Colson, Samuel D. Stranks, and Rudi Cloots
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Forward-Looking Statements
We discuss expectations regarding our future performance, such as our business outlook, in our annual and quarterly reports, news releases, and other written and oral statements. These "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions; political, regulatory, tax, competitive and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; the recovery of the Electronics/Microelectronics and Medical markets; maintenance of increased order backlog; the imposition of tariffs; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions, the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; continued sales growth in the medical and alternative energy markets; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
- Gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 decreased to 50% compared to 50.8% in fiscal 2023. Decreased profit margin was a result of product mix and a Q4 FY2024 realignment of our organizational framework as an outcome of completion of several successful R&D endeavors, which shifted some costs from R&D to cost of goods sold (COGS).
- Operating income for fiscal 2024 increased 73% to $1.2 million compared to $683,000 in fiscal 2023, due to the current period's increase in gross profit offset by an increase in operating expenses.
-
Despite record sales, equipment related backlog at February 29, 2024 reached a historical fiscal year end high of $9.1 million compared to the backlog at
February 28, 2023 of $8.5 million, an increase of 7%. The increase is due to continued strong orders in the second, third and fourth quarters of fiscal 2024 from the clean energy sector.
- Net income was $1.4 million compared to $636k in the prior fiscal year. The increase in net income in fiscal year 2024 is a result of an increase in operating income and interest and dividend income partially offset by an increase in operating expenses, an increase in income tax expense and the creation of a $138k reserve related to certain sales tax expenses.
- As of February 29, 2024, we had no outstanding debt. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities increased $400,000 to $11.8 million at February 29, 2024 compared to $11.4 million on February 28, 2023.
Highlights
Highlights for fiscal 2024 include:
- Net sales for fiscal 2024 increased 31% to $19.7 million from $15.1 million, driven by strong shipments to the Alternative/Clean Energy, Industrial and Medical Markets.
- The Alternative/Clean Energy Market grew by 96%, an increase of $2.94 million, in part due to a $766,000 shipment of a production scale system to a customer in the solar market; with three additional systems valued at $730,000 each to be manufactured for the same customer remaining in backlog and all scheduled to ship in FY2025.
- Interest income, dividend income and unrealized gain on marketable securities increased to $562,000 reflecting the high interest rate environment during fiscal 2024.
Market and Geographic Diversity
We have invested significant resources to enhance our market diversity. By leveraging our core ultrasonic coating technology, we have expanded our portfolio of products, the industries we serve, and the countries in which we sell our products.
Today, we serve five industries: microelectronics/electronics, medical, alternative/clean energy, industrial markets, and emerging research and development and other.
We are a geographically diverse company with a presence either directly or through distributors and trade representatives in the United States and Canada, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), APAC (Asia Pacific) and Latin America (including Mexico).
In fiscal 2024, approximately 45% of sales originated outside of the United States and Canada.
