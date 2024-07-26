To Our Shareholders

We are pleased to report that Sono-Tek's fiscal year 2024, which ended on February 29, 2024, was a record-breaking year. Our company experienced unprecedented success, with renewed market activity, increased orders, and a backlog reaching the highest levels in our history. Our strategic focus on three major and expanding market segments- electronics and semiconductors, clean energy technologies, and medical device coatings-has proven fruitful and is expected to power us through the foreseeable future.

The semiconductor manufacturing and clean energy coating applications sectors, now bolstered by substantial government funding and incentives, continue to accelerate these already strong segments for us.

Our business is benefiting from three concurrent societal demands: Clean/Green Energy is being driven by robust governmental actions and investments, while the global transition towards sustainable energy sources such as wind, hydrogen, and solar is accelerating. Our thin film coating systems play a crucial role in various green technologies, including advanced solar energy, carbon capture, and green hydrogen generation. While the long-term public support for this transition remains uncertain, current market conditions present significant business opportunities for our systems, many of which will continue commercially regardless.

The next area of societal demand is Medical Technology, covering everything from implantable devices to diagnostic tools. These technologies require functional and protective thin-film coatings for applications such as lubricity, anti-restenosis, blood testing, and COVID-19 diagnostics. As the global population ages and developing countries seek similar healthcare advancements, we anticipate sustained growth in this sector, reinforcing Sono-Tek'slong-term prospects.

The other major driver for our future business is the continued demand for faster and faster Semiconductors to serve and support artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, server farms, and advanced business and entertainment applications. We are fortunate to be working with both the current generation of chip manufacturers as well as critical involvement as part of the supply chain for the fastest chips ever produced, contributing to the next phase of Moore's law evolution.

Beyond these primary sectors, there is much more growth potential for Sono-Tek's future as the demand for increased precision coatings continues and the reduction of hazardous waste in manufacturing is prioritized. Our dedicated, professional team in Milton, New York, along with over thirty global distributors, stands ready to meet these challenges and capitalize on the opportunities ahead.

We thank you for your continued support and look forward to sharing further successes in the future. Sincerely,