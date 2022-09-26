Sono Tek : Congratulations to Sono-Tek's New Executive Director

Congratulations to Sono-Tek's new Executive Director, Sales & Marketing - Mark Zamzam. Mark has many years of experience as a Regional Sales Manager and Ultrasonic Coating Solutions Business Unit Director. Mark joined Sono-Tek 2011 in the Application Engineering department and joined the Sales department in 2012. In addition to overseeing territorial sales managers in his new role, Mark will be managing Sono-Tek's marketing agenda This promotion is well earned, and Sono-Tek's global Sales team will thrive under this new leadership.