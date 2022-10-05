Sono Tek : Congratulations to Sono-Tek's New Executive Director

Congratulations to Sono-Tek's new Executive Director, Sales and Business - Brian Booth. Brian has many years of experience as a Regional Sales Manager and Electronics and Advanced Energy Business Unit Director. Brian began his career at Sono-Tek in our Service department in 2007, and joined Sono-Tek's Sales department in 2010. In addition to overseeing territorial sales managers in his new role, Brian will be guiding business opportunities for sales. This promotion is well earned, and Sono-Tek's global Sales team will thrive under this new leadership.