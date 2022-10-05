Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sono-Tek Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SOTK   US8354831088

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

(SOTK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:19 2022-10-05 pm EDT
7.099 USD   -0.02%
Summary 
Summary

Sono Tek : Congratulations to Sono-Tek's New Executive Director

10/05/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
Congratulations to Sono-Tek's new Executive Director, Sales and Business - Brian Booth. Brian has many years of experience as a Regional Sales Manager and Electronics and Advanced Energy Business Unit Director. Brian began his career at Sono-Tek in our Service department in 2007, and joined Sono-Tek's Sales department in 2010. In addition to overseeing territorial sales managers in his new role, Brian will be guiding business opportunities for sales. This promotion is well earned, and Sono-Tek's global Sales team will thrive under this new leadership.

Disclaimer

Sono-Tek Corporation published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 18:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 17,2 M - -
Net income 2023 1,02 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 118x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 112 M 112 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 6,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 72,2%
Managers and Directors
Christopher L. Coccio President & Chief Executive Officer
R. Stephen Harshbarger President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Stephen James Bagley Chief Financial Officer
Robb William Engle Executive Vice President-Engineering
Philip A. Strasburg Independent Director
