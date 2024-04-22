LD MICRO

Dr. Christopher Coccio, Executive Chair

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President

WideTrack Large Area High Volume Solar Manufacturing Coating System

"It is tough to make predictions, especially about the future" - Yogi Berra

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including delivery of profitable, dynamic growth, growth opportunities for ultrasonic spray technology, retaining and expanding industry leadership and customer base, continuing product diversity, maintaining technological advantage of the Company's nozzles over those of competitors, including faster return on investment compared to conventional spray systems, enhancing global distribution network, establishing market niches for recently developed products and services, including fuel cell roll-to-roll development and controlled coating, market reception of new spray innovations, ability to increase sales of larger machines with longer delivery times, maintaining strong net cash position, achieving revenue projections, possible negative effects of the Coronavirus on the Company's operations, and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.

WHO ARE WE?

EXECUTIVE & SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Dynamic, committed team located in the Mid-Hudson Valley with worldwide distribution and development laboratories

Dr. Chris Coccio

Steve Harshbarger

Stephen Bagley

Maria Kuha

Chris Cichetti

Randy Copeman

EXECUTIVE

CEO & PRESIDENT

CFO

VP, MANUFACTURING

VP, SALES &

CHIEF

CHAIRMAN

OPERATIONS

APPLICATION

TECHNOLOGIST

ENGINEERING

R&D Through High Volume Coating Machines

Sono-Tek Corporation

is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic spray coating systems for applying functional thin film coatings for:

MICROELECTRONICS/ELECTRONICS

FOUNDED 1975

6 WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT LABS

MARKET DATA 4.1.2024

Nasdaq

SOTK

Price

$4.92

52 Week Range

$4.39-$6.12

Market Cap

77.47M

Average Daily Trading (3 Months)

12.5K

ALTERNATIVE ENERGY

MEDICAL

INDUSTRIAL

EMERGING R&D MARKETS

39 INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTORS

CUSTOMERS IN 50+ COUNTRIES

Common Shares Outstanding

15.75M

Insider Ownership

7%

Cash, Cash Equivalents &

$11.84M*

Marketable Securities

ENABLING TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW

Ultrasonic nozzle systems use high frequency ultrasonic vibrations to atomize liquids into uniform micron-sized drops for coating a wide variety of surfaces.

  • Firmware/software
  • Electronics
  • Precision hardware

Products with Sono-Tek Thin Film Coatings

UNIQUE PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY

A software driven, electro-mechanical

droplet generator, perfect for high-tech

precision coating applications.

ATOMIZING

LIQUID

SURFACE

FEED

ELECTRICAL CONNECTOR TO

THE ULTRASONIC GENERATOR

Example: 20

micron drops

More cost-effective and simpler than alternative coating methods:

  • Dramatic reductions in overspray with reduced emissions
  • Large cost savings
  • Improved process repeatability
  • High precision coatings

PRESSURE SPRAY SYSTEM

ULTRASONIC SPRAY SYSTEM

GLASS COATING APPLICATION

Global Trends Demanding Thin Film Coating Solutions

TARGETING DISRUPTIVE MARKETS

Microelectronics/Electronics

Medical Devices

Alternative Energy

Chip shortages and high

Implantables, microfluidics,

Climate change and energy

demand for handhelds

diagnostic applications

security are key drivers

RECORD SALES IN FY2024

REVENUE (IN MILLIONS)

*

*FY2024 ended 2/29/24, projected, unaudited

Gross Margins Consistently Above 45%

  • $11.84M Cash & Cash Equivalents*
  • Zero debt since FY2021*
  • Consistent positive cash flow

+

What You Should Take Away About SOTK Today

$19.7M* SALES

31% GROWTH IN FY2024

  • We have a demonstrated and forecast growth path for the coming Fiscal Years
  • We have a strong balance sheet with zero debt
  • We have a disruptive thin film coating technology

Important high tech applications rely on our coating systems

Patented

Clean Energy, Medical Devices, Semiconductor, and Glass coatings

AccuMist

Ultrasonic

are key applications

Nozzle

  • We grew 31%* in FY2024, and project Q1 FY2025 to be stronger

*FY2024 ended 2/29/24, projected, unaudited

Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President

Close Up View of WideTrack Wide Area Coating System

