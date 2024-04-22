LD MICRO
April 2024
Dr. Christopher Coccio, Executive Chair
Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President
WideTrack Large Area High Volume Solar Manufacturing Coating System
"It is tough to make predictions, especially about the future" - Yogi Berra
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including delivery of profitable, dynamic growth, growth opportunities for ultrasonic spray technology, retaining and expanding industry leadership and customer base, continuing product diversity, maintaining technological advantage of the Company's nozzles over those of competitors, including faster return on investment compared to conventional spray systems, enhancing global distribution network, establishing market niches for recently developed products and services, including fuel cell roll-to-roll development and controlled coating, market reception of new spray innovations, ability to increase sales of larger machines with longer delivery times, maintaining strong net cash position, achieving revenue projections, possible negative effects of the Coronavirus on the Company's operations, and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company has no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this presentation.
WHO ARE WE?
EXECUTIVE & SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Dynamic, committed team located in the Mid-Hudson Valley with worldwide distribution and development laboratories
Dr. Chris Coccio
Steve Harshbarger
Stephen Bagley
Maria Kuha
Chris Cichetti
Randy Copeman
EXECUTIVE
CEO & PRESIDENT
CFO
VP, MANUFACTURING
VP, SALES &
CHIEF
CHAIRMAN
OPERATIONS
APPLICATION
TECHNOLOGIST
ENGINEERING
R&D Through High Volume Coating Machines
Sono-Tek Corporation
is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic spray coating systems for applying functional thin film coatings for:
MICROELECTRONICS/ELECTRONICS
FOUNDED 1975
6 WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT LABS
MARKET DATA 4.1.2024
Nasdaq
SOTK
Price
$4.92
52 Week Range
$4.39-$6.12
Market Cap
77.47M
Average Daily Trading (3 Months)
12.5K
ALTERNATIVE ENERGY
MEDICAL
INDUSTRIAL
EMERGING R&D MARKETS
39 INTERNATIONAL DISTRIBUTORS
CUSTOMERS IN 50+ COUNTRIES
Common Shares Outstanding
15.75M
Insider Ownership
7%
Cash, Cash Equivalents &
$11.84M*
Marketable Securities
*FY2024 ended 2/29/24, projected, unaudited
ENABLING TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS FOR TODAY AND TOMORROW
Ultrasonic nozzle systems use high frequency ultrasonic vibrations to atomize liquids into uniform micron-sized drops for coating a wide variety of surfaces.
- Firmware/software
- Electronics
- Precision hardware
Products with Sono-Tek Thin Film Coatings
UNIQUE PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY
A software driven, electro-mechanical
droplet generator, perfect for high-tech
precision coating applications.
ATOMIZING
LIQUID
SURFACE
FEED
ELECTRICAL CONNECTOR TO
THE ULTRASONIC GENERATOR
Example: 20
micron drops
More cost-effective and simpler than alternative coating methods:
- Dramatic reductions in overspray with reduced emissions
- Large cost savings
- Improved process repeatability
- High precision coatings
Advantages Much Greater than the Eye Can See
PRESSURE SPRAY SYSTEM
ULTRASONIC SPRAY SYSTEM
GLASS COATING APPLICATION
Global Trends Demanding Thin Film Coating Solutions
TARGETING DISRUPTIVE MARKETS
Microelectronics/Electronics
Medical Devices
Alternative Energy
◼
Chip shortages and high
◼
Implantables, microfluidics,
◼
Climate change and energy
demand for handhelds
diagnostic applications
security are key drivers
RECORD SALES IN FY2024
REVENUE (IN MILLIONS)
*
*FY2024 ended 2/29/24, projected, unaudited
Consistent Profitable Growth
Gross Margins Consistently Above 45%
- $11.84M Cash & Cash Equivalents*
- Zero debt since FY2021*
- Consistent positive cash flow
+
What You Should Take Away About SOTK Today
$19.7M* SALES
31% GROWTH IN FY2024
- We have a demonstrated and forecast growth path for the coming Fiscal Years
- We have a strong balance sheet with zero debt
- We have a disruptive thin film coating technology
■
Important high tech applications rely on our coating systems
Patented
■
Clean Energy, Medical Devices, Semiconductor, and Glass coatings
AccuMist
Ultrasonic
are key applications
Nozzle
- We grew 31%* in FY2024, and project Q1 FY2025 to be stronger
*FY2024 ended 2/29/24, projected, unaudited
Steve Harshbarger, CEO & President
Close Up View of WideTrack Wide Area Coating System
