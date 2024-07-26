SONO-TEK CORPORATION
2012 Route 9W
Milton, New York 12547
845-795-2020
NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
TO BE HELD ON AUGUST 22, 2024
Dear Shareholders:
The 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Sono-Tek Corporation (the "Company") will be held on August 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the Company's offices at 2012 Route 9W, Milton NY 12547, for the following purposes:
- To elect three Directors of the Company to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company.
- To ratify selection by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025.
- To cast an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers.
- To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournments thereof.
A copy of the Company's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024 is enclosed with this Proxy Statement.
The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on July 22, 2024 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. A list of shareholders entitled to vote will be available for examination by interested shareholders at the offices of the Company, 2012 Route 9W, Milton, New York 12547 during ordinary business hours until the meeting.
Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the regular meeting of shareholders to be held on August 22, 2024. The Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Proxy Statement, including Proxy Card, and the 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders are available on the Internet at the following website: http://www.sono-tek.com/proxy-statement/
Sincerely,
Claudine Y. Corda
Corporate Secretary
July 25, 2024
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. EVEN IF YOU DESIRE TO ABSTAIN,
PLEASE SIGN AND RETURN THE ENCLOSED PROXY IN THE ACCOMPANYING
POSTAGE PAID ENVELOPE.
SONO-TEK CORPORATION
TABLE OF CONTENTS
GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROXY STATEMENT AND VOTING
Page
1
ITEM 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
2
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
5
OTHER EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
9
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
9
BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SHARES
18
ITEM 2: RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS
19
ITEM 3: ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
20
ITEM 4: OTHER MATTERS
21
[This page intentionally left blank]
SONO-TEK CORPORATION
2012 Route 9W
Milton, New York 12547
PROXY STATEMENT
ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
AUGUST 22, 2024
The accompanying proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of SONO-TEK CORPORATION, a New York corporation (the "Company"), for use at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on August 22, 2024.
All proxies that are properly completed, signed and returned to the Company prior to the Annual Meeting, and which have not been revoked, will be voted in accordance with the shareholder's instructions contained in such proxy. In the absence of contrary instructions, shares represented by such proxy will be voted (i) FOR approval of the election of each of the individuals nominated as Directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as set forth herein, (ii) FOR the ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 and (iii) FOR approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. A shareholder may revoke his or her proxy at any time before it is exercised by filing with the Secretary of the Company at its offices in Milton, New York either a written notice of revocation or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date, or by appearing in person at the 2024 Annual Meeting and expressing a desire to vote his or her shares in person.
In order for business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting, a quorum must be present. A quorum will be present if shareholders of record holding a majority in voting power of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting are present in person or are represented by proxies. For purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum, the Company intends to count as present shares present in person but not voting and shares for which the Company has received proxies but for which holders thereof have abstained. Furthermore, shares represented by proxies returned by a broker holding the shares in nominee or "street" name will be counted as present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present, even if the broker is not entitled to vote the shares on matters where discretionary voting by the broker is not allowed ("broker non-votes").
Holders of the Company's common stock will vote as a single class and will be entitled to one vote per share with respect to each matter to be presented at the Annual Meeting. With respect to Item 1, the three nominees for director receiving a plurality of the votes cast by holders of common stock, at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy, shall be elected to the Board of Directors. Approval of Items 2, and 3 requires the votes cast in favor of such proposal to exceed the votes cast against such proposals. Abstentions from voting, as well as broker non-votes, if any, are not treated as votes cast and, therefore, will have no effect on any of these proposals.
Shareholders may vote in any of the following ways:
VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com.If you own your shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, you may use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.
VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903. If you own your shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, you may use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.
VOTE BY MAIL - If you are a shareholder of record, you may mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.
IN PERSON - All of Company's shareholders of record as of the close of business on the record date, or their duly appointed proxy holders, may attend the Annual Meeting. If you are not a shareholder of record but hold shares through a broker, bank or other nominee, you should provide proof of beneficial ownership as of the record date, such as an account statement reflecting your stock ownership as of the record date, or other similar evidence of ownership. If you do not have proof of ownership, you may not be admitted to our Annual Meeting if you attend the meeting in person. Each shareholder and proxy holder attending the Annual Meeting in person may be asked to present a valid government-issued photo identification, such as a driver's license or passport, before being admitted. Cameras, recording devices and other electronic devices will not be permitted at the in-person meeting location, and attendees may be subject to security inspections and other security precautions.
Questions or comments pertinent to meeting matters will be addressed during the Annual Meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions or comments that relate to proposals that are not properly before the Annual Meeting, relate to matters that are not proper subject for action by shareholders, are irrelevant to the Company's business, relate to material non-public information of the Company, relate to personal concerns or grievances, are derogatory to individuals or that are otherwise in bad taste, are in substance repetitious of a question or comment made by another shareholder, or are not otherwise suitable for the conduct of the Annual Meeting as determined in the sole discretion of the Company, will not be answered.
This Proxy Statement and the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Proxy, and the 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders are intended to be mailed on or about July 25, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 22, 2024. At said record date, the Company had 15,750,880 outstanding shares of common stock.
ITEM 1: ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
The Board of Directors is currently comprised of eight seats and is divided into two classes of four seats each. The Directors in each class serve for a term of two years, and until their respective successors are duly elected and qualify. The Board of Directors has nominated, Eric Haskell, CPA, Dr. Adeniyi Lawal and Carol O'Donnell, all current Directors, for election at the Annual Meeting by plurality vote to hold office until the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and until their successors shall be duly elected and shall qualify. All nominees have consented to be named as such and to serve if elected. Dr. Donald Mowbray, who currently serves as director in the class standing for election, has declined to stand for reelection and his current term as director will conclude as of the date of the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
Management intends to vote the accompanying Proxy FOR election as Directors of the Company, the nominees named below, unless the Proxy contains contrary instructions. Proxies that direct the Proxy holders to withhold voting in the matter of electing Directors will not be voted as set forth above. Proxies cannot be voted for a greater number of persons than the number of nominees named in the Proxy Statement. Management has no reason to believe that any of the nominees will not be a candidate or will be unable to serve. However, in the event that any of the nominees should become unable or unwilling to serve as a Director, the Proxy will be voted for the election of such person or persons as shall be designated by the Directors.
NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR
Nominees for election to term expiring 2026
The following three persons are nominated for election as Directors of the Company to hold office until the Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.
ERIC HASKELL, CPA has been a Director since August 2009 and serves as Audit Committee Chairman. He has over 40 years of experience in senior financial positions at several public and private companies. He has significant
2
expertise in the areas of acquisitions and divestitures, strategic planning and investor relations. From December 2005 through March 2008, Mr. Haskell served as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SunCom Wireless Holdings, Inc., a company providing digital wireless communications services which was publicly traded until its merger with a wholly-owned subsidiary of T-Mobile USA, Inc. in February 2008. He also served as a member of SunCom's Board of Directors from November 2003 through May 2007. From 1989 until April 2004, Mr. Haskell served as the Chief Financial Officer of Systems & Computer Technology Corp., a NASDAQ listed software and services corporation. Mr. Haskell received a Bachelors Degree in Business Administration from Adelphi University in 1969.
Key attributes, Experience and Skills:Mr. Haskell's training and extensive experience in financial management at both public and private companies provide the Board with valuable insights. Mr. Haskell's significant experience in acquisitions and divestitures and investor relations bring strategic judgment and experience to the Board. Mr. Haskell's strong operational and business background complement his accounting and finance experience and are valuable resources to the Board as it exercises its oversight duties and support of the Company's growth strategies.
DR. ADENIYI LAWAL became a Director in April 2024. He has considerable experience in both industries and academia, having worked with Shell Petroleum Development Company, Texaco Overseas Oil Company, and three different universities. Currently he is a Professor of Chemical Engineering at the Department of Chemical Engineering & Materials Science, Stevens Institute of Technology where he has been a member of the faculty for over twenty-five years. At Stevens, he has held several administrative positions, including Program Director, Associate Department Chair, and now, Department Chair. Dr. Lawal has directed research groups in academia, and has been a highly successful researcher, having executed several multi-million dollar, and multi-year projects funded by the Department of Energy and the Department of Defense. ACS-Petroleum Research Fund, GAF Materials Corporation, Phillips Netherlands, and International Flavors & Fragrances have also funded his research. He has published extensively in highly esteemed, archival journals and is the recipient of five U.S. and international patents. Dr. Lawal has also been active in scientific societies, organized and chaired national and international conferences. He received a B.Sc (Honors) Degree in Engineering from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, an S.M. Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. from McGill University, Canada, both in Chemical Engineering.
Key Attributes, Experience, and Skills:Dr. Lawal's core expertise is in catalysis, reaction engineering and process intensification with specific application to renewable energy. His extensive research experience and knowledge of the renewable energy landscape bring valuable insights to the Board on emerging local and global business opportunities in green energy. His administrative and leadership experience that has spanned decades is also of value to the Board.
CAROL O'DONNELL has been a Director since November 2018. Ms. O'Donnell joined Protégé Partners, an industry leading firm investing in and seeding smaller and emerging hedge fund managers in 2016 and has served as Chief Executive Officer since 2018. Prior to joining Protégé Partners, Ms. O'Donnell was the Director of Legal and Compliance with DARA Capital US, Inc., a Swiss-owned boutique registered investment advisory and wealth management firm from 2013 to 2016. She also served as General Counsel to Boothbay Fund Management LLC, a registered investment adviser, from December 2019 through May 2021, and was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer of each of the Permal Group and Framework Investment Group from 2004 through 2011 and from 2002 to 2004, respectively. Ms. O'Donnell is admitted to practice law in the States of New York and Connecticut.
Key attributes, Experience and Skills:Ms. O'Donnell's extensive experience as an attorney enables her to bring valuable strategic insights to the Board in the areas of corporate governance, finance and securities law. Ms. O'Donnell also brings leadership and oversight experience to the Board.
DIRECTORS CONTINUING AS DIRECTORS WITH TERMS EXPIRING IN 2025
DR. CHRISTOPHER L. COCCIO has served as Executive Chairman of the Company since January 2024. Prior thereto, Dr. Coccio served as Sono-Tek's Chief Executive Officer from April 2001 until January 2024. Dr. Coccio has been a
3
Director of the Company since June 1998 and became Chairman of the Board of Directors in August 2007. From 1964 to 1996, he held various engineering, sales, marketing and management positions at General Electric Company, with P&L responsibilities for up to $100 million in sales and 500 people throughout the United States. He also won an ASME Congressional Fellowship and served with the Senate Energy Committee in 1976. His business experience includes both domestic and international markets and customers. He founded a management consulting business in 1996 and was appointed a legislative Fellow on the New York State Assembly's Legislative Commission on Science and Technology from 1996 to 1998. From 1998 to 2001, he worked with Accumetrics Associates, Inc., a manufacturer of digital wireless telemetry systems, as Vice President of Business Development and member of the Board of Advisors. Dr. Coccio received a B.S.M.E. from Stevens Institute of Technology, an M.S.M.E. from the University of Colorado, and a Ph.D. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Chemical Engineering.
Key attributes, Experience and Skills:Dr. Coccio brings his strategic vision for our Company to the Board together with his leadership, business experience and investor relations skills. Dr. Coccio has an immense knowledge of the Company and its related applications which is beneficial to the Board. Dr. Coccio's service as Executive Chairman helps bridge the gap between the Company's management and the Board, enabling the Board to benefit from management's perspective on the Company's business while the Board performs its oversight function.
DR. JOSEPH RIEMER joined the Company in January 2007 as Vice President of Engineering and has been a Director since August 2007. Dr. Riemer served as President from September 2007 until August 2012 when he became Vice President of Food Business Development, which position he held until June 2016. Dr. Riemer holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), focusing on food technology, food chemistry, biochemical analysis, and food microbiology. His experience includes seven years with Pfizer in its Adams Confectionary Division, where he was Director, Global Operations Development. Dr. Riemer has also held leading positions with several food, food ingredients, and personal care products companies. He has served in the capacities of research and development, operations, and general management. Prior to joining the Company, he was a management consultant serving clients in the food, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.
Key attributes, Experience and Skills:Dr. Riemer's extensive research and management experience enables him to bring valuable insights to the Board. His considerable experience in the biotech, food and pharmaceutical industries bring specific product application insights to the Board. Dr. Riemer's previous service as Vice President of Food Business Development helps to provide focus to the Board on this important marketing area. Dr. Riemer also brings leadership and oversight experience to the Board.
R. STEPHEN HARSHBARGER has been Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company since January 2024 and a Director since 2013. Mr. Harshbarger originally joined Sono-Tekin 1993 and became President in 2012.
Before becoming Chief Executive Officer and President, Mr. Harshbarger honed his expertise through various pivotal roles within Sono-Tek, including Sales Engineer, Worldwide Sales and Marketing Manager, Vice President & Director of Electronics and Advanced Energy (E&AE), and Executive Vice President. Under his stewardship, the sales organization flourished, with a global distribution network spanning over 40 countries and boasting a revenue surge of over 300%.
Mr. Harshbarger is a recognized authority in ultrasonic coating equipment, particularly within the electronics, medical device, and advanced energy sectors. Prior to his tenure at Sono-Tek, he played a pivotal role as the Sales and Marketing Manager for Plasmaco Inc., a pioneer in the development of Flat Panel Displays, where he spearheaded the establishment of their distribution network, participated in venture capital funding, and introduced the first flat panels to the Wall Street trading floors.
Mr. Harshbarger graduated from Bentley University, with a major in Finance and a minor in Marketing.
Key attributes Experience and Skills: Mr. Harshbarger is a pivotal asset to Sono-Tek and its Board. Renowned as one of the foremost ultrasonic coating experts globally, he has a proven successful track record of identifying,
4
developing, and implementing innovative technologies for diverse markets and applications. His adeptness in cultivating robust distribution networks and his deep understanding of ultrasonic coating for new product developments are invaluable assets that drive the Company's growth and innovation. Moreover, Mr. Harshbarger's leadership and oversight prowess further enrich the strategic vision of the Board, ensuring that Sono-Tek remains at the forefront of technological advancement and market leadership. Additionally, Mr. Harshbarger's service as Chief Executive Officer helps bridge the gap between the Company's management and the Board.
PHILIP STRASBURG, CPA, has been a Director since August 2004. He is a retired partner from the firm of Anchin Block and Anchin, LLP and has 40 years of experience in auditing. He was the lead partner on the Sono-Tek account from fiscal 1994 to fiscal 1996. Mr. Strasburg is a certified public accountant in New York State. He has a Master of Science in economics from The London School of Economics and Political Science and a Bachelor of Science degree from Lehigh University, where he majored in business administration.
Key attributes, Experience and Skills:Mr. Strasburg's training and extensive experience in auditing provide the Board with valuable insights and skills necessary to lead the Audit Committee. Mr. Strasburg's strong operational and business background complement his accounting and finance experience and are valuable resources to the Board as it exercises its oversight duties and support of the Company's growth strategies.
DIRECTOR NOT STANDING FOR REELECTION WHOSE TERM WILL CONCLUDE AS OF THE DATE OF THE 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
DR. DONALD F. MOWBRAY has been a Director since August 2003. He has been an independent consultant since August 1997. From September 1992 to August 1997, he was the Manager of the General Electric Company's Corporate Research and Development Mechanical Engineering Laboratory. From 1962 to 1992 he worked for the General Electric Company in a variety of engineering and managerial positions. Dr. Mowbray received a B.S. in Aeronautical Engineering from the University of Minnesota in 1960, a Master of Science in Engineering Mechanics from the University of Minnesota in 1962 and a Ph.D. from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Engineering Mechanics in 1968.
Key attributes, Experience and Skills:Dr. Mowbray's extensive research and managerial experience enables him to bring valuable insights to the Board. His knowledge of the Company's products and the materials sciences technology underlying them has enabled him to contribute to the Company's advanced products development and designs. Dr. Mowbray also brings leadership and oversight experience to the Board from his General Electric management background.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Independence of Directors
The Company's Board of Directors is comprised of six "independent directors", as that term is defined under NASDAQ rules, and two directors who are not "independent directors". The Company's "independent directors" are Adeniyi Lawal, Eric Haskell, Donald Mowbray, Carol O'Donnell, Joseph Riemer and Philip Strasburg. Christopher L. Coccio and R. Stephen Harshbarger are current employees of the Company and therefore are not considered independent.
Board Composition and Diversity
The following table sets forth certain diversity statistics as self-reported by the current members of the Board. Each of the categories listed in the table below have the meaning as it is used in the Nasdaq rules.
5
Board Diversity Matrix as of July 22, 2024
Total Number of Directors
Part 1: Gender Identity
Directors
Part 2: Demographic Background
African American or Black
White
Did Not Disclose Demographic Background
Directors who are Military Veterans: Directors with Disabilities:
Female
Male
8
Did Not Disclose
1
4
Gender
3
1
1
3
4
1
Board Leadership Structure and Role in Risk Oversight
The Board believes Stephen Harshbarger's service as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company and Christopher Coccio's position as Executive Chairman of the Company are appropriate because they provide an important link between the Company's management and the Board, enabling the Board to benefit from management's views on the Company's business while the Board performs its oversight role. Further, the Board believes that the ownership of the Company's stock by Mr. Harshbarger and Dr. Coccio align their interests with those of the Company's shareholders.
Management is responsible for the Company's day-to-day risk management, and the Board's role is to engage in informed oversight. The entire Board performs the risk oversight role. The Company's Chief Executive Officer is a member of the Board of Directors, and the Company's Chief Financial Officer regularly attends Board meetings, which helps facilitate discussions regarding risk between the Board and the Company's senior management, as well as the exchange of risk-related information or concerns between the Board and senior management. Further, the independent directors generally meet in executive session following regularly scheduled Board meetings to voice their observations or concerns and to shape the agendas for future Board meetings.
The Board of Directors believes that, with these practices, each director has an equal stake in the Board's actions and oversight role and equal accountability to the Company and its shareholders.
Board Meetings and Committees; Annual Meeting Attendance
The Board of Directors held four meetings in the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024. All Directors attended at least 75% of the Company's Board meetings held during the fiscal year ended February 29, 2024.
The Board does not have a policy regarding attendance at annual shareholders' meetings; however, all Board members are strongly encouraged to attend such meetings. All Directors attended the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on August 24, 2023.
The Board of Directors maintains three standing committees: Compensation Committee, Audit Committee and Nominating Committee. Certain information regarding the members and duties of the various management committees is detailed below.
COMPENSATION COMMITTEE
The Company's Board of Directors maintains a Compensation Committee composed of Dr. Mowbray (Chairman), Mr. Strasburg and Dr. Riemer. The Board of Directors has adopted a charter for the Compensation Committee. The Compensation Committee charter is available on the Company's website at https://www.sono-tek.com/about-
6
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sono-Tek Corporation published this content on 26 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2024 14:17:03 UTC.