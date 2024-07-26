Important notice regarding the availability of proxy materials for the regular meeting of shareholders to be held on August 22, 2024. The Notice of 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, the Proxy Statement, including Proxy Card, and the 2024 Annual Report to Shareholders are available on the Internet at the following website: http://www.sono-tek.com/proxy-statement/

The Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on July 22, 2024 as the record date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any adjournments thereof. A list of shareholders entitled to vote will be available for examination by interested shareholders at the offices of the Company, 2012 Route 9W, Milton, New York 12547 during ordinary business hours until the meeting.

The 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Sono-Tek Corporation (the "Company") will be held on August 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m., local time, at the Company's offices at 2012 Route 9W, Milton NY 12547, for the following purposes:

SONO-TEK CORPORATION

2012 Route 9W

Milton, New York 12547

PROXY STATEMENT

ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AUGUST 22, 2024

The accompanying proxy is solicited by the Board of Directors of SONO-TEK CORPORATION, a New York corporation (the "Company"), for use at the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the Company to be held on August 22, 2024.

All proxies that are properly completed, signed and returned to the Company prior to the Annual Meeting, and which have not been revoked, will be voted in accordance with the shareholder's instructions contained in such proxy. In the absence of contrary instructions, shares represented by such proxy will be voted (i) FOR approval of the election of each of the individuals nominated as Directors to serve until the 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders as set forth herein, (ii) FOR the ratification of the appointment of Marcum LLP, as the Company's auditors for the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025 and (iii) FOR approval of the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. A shareholder may revoke his or her proxy at any time before it is exercised by filing with the Secretary of the Company at its offices in Milton, New York either a written notice of revocation or a duly executed proxy bearing a later date, or by appearing in person at the 2024 Annual Meeting and expressing a desire to vote his or her shares in person.

In order for business to be conducted at the Annual Meeting, a quorum must be present. A quorum will be present if shareholders of record holding a majority in voting power of the outstanding shares of the Company's common stock entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting are present in person or are represented by proxies. For purposes of determining the presence or absence of a quorum, the Company intends to count as present shares present in person but not voting and shares for which the Company has received proxies but for which holders thereof have abstained. Furthermore, shares represented by proxies returned by a broker holding the shares in nominee or "street" name will be counted as present for purposes of determining whether a quorum is present, even if the broker is not entitled to vote the shares on matters where discretionary voting by the broker is not allowed ("broker non-votes").

Holders of the Company's common stock will vote as a single class and will be entitled to one vote per share with respect to each matter to be presented at the Annual Meeting. With respect to Item 1, the three nominees for director receiving a plurality of the votes cast by holders of common stock, at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy, shall be elected to the Board of Directors. Approval of Items 2, and 3 requires the votes cast in favor of such proposal to exceed the votes cast against such proposals. Abstentions from voting, as well as broker non-votes, if any, are not treated as votes cast and, therefore, will have no effect on any of these proposals.

Shareholders may vote in any of the following ways:

VOTE BY INTERNET - www.proxyvote.com.If you own your shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, you may use the Internet to transmit your voting instructions and for electronic delivery of information up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you access the web site and follow the instructions to obtain your records and to create an electronic voting instruction form.

VOTE BY PHONE - 1-800-690-6903. If you own your shares through a bank, broker or other nominee, you may use any touch-tone telephone to transmit your voting instructions up until 11:59 P.M. Eastern Time the day before the cut-off date or meeting date. Have your proxy card in hand when you call and then follow the instructions.

VOTE BY MAIL - If you are a shareholder of record, you may mark, sign and date your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope we have provided or return it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.