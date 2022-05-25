Sonoco Announces Transition of Chief Financial Officer

HARTSVILLE, S.C., May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (NYSE: SON), one of the largest sustainable global packaging companies, today announced that Julie Albrecht, who has served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since March 2019, will be departing the Company on June 30, 2022. Albrecht will remain in the CFO role through that date to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of responsibilities. Her successor will be the subject of a future announcement as the Company is undergoing a retained search of internal and external candidates.



Albrecht joined Sonoco in March 2017 as Corporate Vice President, Treasurer and Assistant CFO holding responsibility for Sonoco’s treasury, tax and risk management functions. As CFO, she has been instrumental in the Company’s activities to improve cash flow generation, de-risk and annuitize the Company’s domestic defined pension plans and finance more than $2 billion in strategic acquisitions.

“Julie has brought a focus on developing strong finance talent, leading diversity and inclusion initiatives, driving a process improvement culture in finance and building strategic alignment between the CFO position and senior leadership within Sonoco,” said Howard Coker, President and CEO. “She will be missed, and I wish her all the best in her future personal and professional endeavors.”

Albrecht is a finance professional with more than 30 years of diverse experiences. She is graduate of Wake Forest University with a B.S. in Accounting. She spent four years in audit with PricewaterhouseCoopers where she obtained her Certified Public Accountant license. In 1996, Albrecht joined Coltec Industries where she worked in various finance roles for almost 19 years after Coltec was acquired by Goodrich Corporation, which was then acquired by United Technologies. In March 2015, she became VP, Finance, Investor Relations and Treasurer at Esterline Technologies, a $2 billion global aerospace company.