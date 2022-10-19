Advanced search
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

2022-10-19
62.15 USD   -0.37%
Sonoco Declares Regular Quarterly Common Stock Dividend

10/19/2022
HARTSVILLE, S.C., Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) has declared a $0.49 per share quarterly common stock dividend. This dividend will be paid on December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2022.

According to Howard Coker, president and chief executive officer, this is the 390th consecutive quarter, dating back to 1925, that the Company has paid dividends to shareholders. Based on the closing price of Sonoco’s common stock on October 18, 2022, the Company’s dividend provides an approximate 3.14 percent yield. Future quarterly declarations and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to final determination by Sonoco’s Board of Directors.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.

Contact: Lisa Weeks
+843-383-7524
lisa.weeks@sonoco.com

 


