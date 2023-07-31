Sonoco Products Company reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended July 02, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 1,705.29 million compared to USD 1,913.33 million a year ago. Net income was USD 114.65 million compared to USD 131.67 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 1.16 compared to USD 1.33 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 3,435.07 million compared to USD 3,684.31 million a year ago. Net income was USD 262.97 million compared to USD 247.01 million a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 2.66 compared to USD 2.5 a year ago.
Sonoco Products Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended July 02, 2023
