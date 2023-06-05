Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sonoco Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   US8354951027

SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

(SON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-05 pm EDT
61.59 USD   -0.15%
05:40pSonoco Products : Company Update Presentation
PU
06/02Sonoco Reports Strong First Quarter Results : Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance
AQ
05/09SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoco Products : Company Update Presentation

06/05/2023 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SONOCO

Investor Update

May 2023

Sonoco Products Company | www.sonoco.com

Forward-Looking Statements / Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements in this presentation and the accompanying oral commentary (the "presentation") that are not historical in nature may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the

meaning of Section 22E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Words such as "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "committed," "consider," "could," "estimate," "expect,"

"forecast," "future," "goal," "guidance," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "see," "should," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," or the

negative thereof, and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this presentation include but are not limited to statements regarding the

Company's future operating and financial performance, including full-year 2023 and second quarter 2023 outlook; the Company's segment outlook, including with respect to volumes

and demand, pricing, impacts of raw material and labor supply and costs, productivity, capital investments and inflation; the Company's ability to navigate volatility and macroeconomic

volume trends; the Company's ability to maintain or improve productivity and price-cost spread; the Company's capital allocation priorities and its ability to identify and execute on high-

return investments; the Company's ability to drive growth and profitability; the Company's ability to maintain investment grade credit ratings; the Company's ability to create long-term

value and returns for shareholders and to return cash to shareholders, including its ability to increase its dividend; the amount and timing of future dividends or share repurchases; the

Company's portfolio management and mergers and acquisitions strategies and expected benefits therefrom, including with respect to margin expansion, cyclicality and earnings;

momentum and opportunities relating to the Company's operating model and excellence programs and expected benefits therefrom; and the Company's environmental, social and

governance and sustainability strategy and expected benefits therefrom. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the

Company's industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management. Such information includes, without limitation, discussions as to guidance and other

estimates, perceived opportunities, expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, goals and objectives concerning the Company's future financial and operating performance. These

statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ

materially from those expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, without limitation, those related to the Company's

ability to achieve the benefits it expects from acquisitions; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy, including with respect to mergers and acquisitions, productivity and cost

management, portfolio management, restructuring and capital expenditures, and achieve the benefits it expects therefrom; the operation of new manufacturing capabilities;

assumptions regarding and the Company's ability to achieve anticipated cost and energy savings; the availability and pricing of raw materials, energy and transportation, including the

impact of potential changes in tariffs and escalating trade wars, and the Company's ability to pass raw material, energy and transportation price increases and surcharges through to

customers or otherwise manage these pricing risks; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, value of assets, liquidity,

prospects and growth, and on the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the costs of labor; the effects of inflation, fluctuations in consumer demand and other

macroeconomic factors on the Company and the industries in which it operates and that it serves; the Company's ability to meet its goals relating to sustainability and reduction of

greenhouse gas emissions; the Company's ability to return cash to shareholders and create long-term value; and the other risks, uncertainties and assumptions discussed in the

Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Forward-Looking

Statements" and "Risk Factors." The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed herein might not occur.

Information about the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures, why management believes presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to

investors about the Company's financial condition and results of operations, and the purposes for which management uses non-GAAP financial measures is included in the Company's

Annual Report and on the Company's website at investor.sonoco.com under Webcasts & Presentations, and Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation.

Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation G, the Company has provided definitions of the non-GAAP measures discussed during this presentation as well as reconciliations of those

measures to the most closely related GAAP measure on its website at investor.sonoco.com.

This presentation does not constitute the solicitation of the purchase or sale of any securities.

2

Sonoco Products Company | www.sonoco.com

Investment Overview

Sonoco is a global leader in higher-value, sustainable packaging

We are continuing to transform the company through portfolio management and M&A

Moving towards higher margins, with less cyclicality and improving earnings

We have increasing opportunity to leverage our operating model to expand margins

Gaining momentum in our excellence programs (operations, commercial, supply chain, standardization)

We remain disciplined in capital allocation and expect to further invest to grow

Continuing emphasis on high return investments, an increasing dividend, and an investment grade balance sheet

We are committed to improving the lives of our teams, customers, and communities

Aligning a strong ESG and Sustainability program with

3

the core values of the company

Sonoco Products Company | www.sonoco.com

Sonoco Products Company Overview

Sonoco is a global leader in higher-value, sustainable packaging

$7.25B in Revenue 2022

EST

1899

300+

NORTH AMERICA

EMEA

79%

13%

FACILITIES

APAC

5%

22K+

35

SOUTH AMERICA

EMPLOYEES

COUNTRIES

3%

Percentage of 2022 Sales by Region

4

Sonoco Products Company | www.sonoco.com

A Few Years Ago….We Set a New Course for the Business

1

Focus the Portfolio

2 Align Structure and Talent

Fewer, bigger businesses

Simplified organization

Footprint optimization

Centers of excellence

Maximized logistics

Inclusive and diverse workforce

3 Invest to Grow our Core

  • High return growth capital
  • Operational efficiency
  • Inorganic, core acquisitions

4

Execute ESG and Sustainability Initiatives

5

Sonoco Products Company | www.sonoco.com

Disclaimer

Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 05 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2023 21:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
05:40pSonoco Products : Company Update Presentation
PU
06/02Sonoco Reports Strong First Quarter : Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance
AQ
05/09SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/03SONOCO PRODUCTS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
05/02Sonoco Products Company Provides Earnings Guidance for the Second Quarter and Full Year..
CI
05/02Transcript : Sonoco Products Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 02, 2023
CI
05/01Sonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q1 2023
PU
05/01Sonoco Products Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Fall; 2023 Earnings Outlook Updated; Shares..
MT
05/01Sonoco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/01Earnings Flash (SON) SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Reports Q1 EPS $1.40, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 332 M - -
Net income 2023 552 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,0x
Yield 2023 3,28%
Capitalization 6 042 M 6 042 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sonoco Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 61,68 $
Average target price 65,13 $
Spread / Average Target 5,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Howard Coker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Dillard Chief Financial Officer
John R. Haley Chairman
Richard Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth Rhue VP-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY1.60%6 042
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA0.13%11 411
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-12.27%10 544
SIG GROUP AG23.37%10 502
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC0.29%9 570
MONDI PLC-8.41%7 812
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer