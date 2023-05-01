Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sonoco Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   US8354951027

SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

(SON)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
62.13 USD   +2.49%
05:59pSonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q1 2023
PU
05:52pSonoco Products Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Fall; 2023 Earnings Outlook Updated; Shares Rise After Hours
MT
05:38pSonoco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q1 2023

05/01/2023 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonoco Products Company

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company, together with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company, Sonoco's management uses, both internally and externally, certain financial performance measures that are not in conformity with GAAP. These "non-GAAP" financial measures (referred to as "Adjusted") reflect adjustments to the Company's GAAP results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects, relating to:

  • restructuring/asset impairment charges1;
  • acquisition/divestiture-relatedcosts;
  • gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses;
  • losses from the early extinguishment of debt;
  • non-operatingpension costs;
  • amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;
  • changes in last-in,first-out ("LIFO") inventory reserves;
  • certain income tax events and adjustments; and
  • other items, if any.

1Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as Sonoco's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company's management believes the exclusion of these items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business. Non-GAAP figures previously identified by the term "Base" are now identified using the term "Adjusted," for example "Adjusted Operating Profit," "Adjusted Net Income," and "Adjusted EPS."

In addition to the "Adjusted" results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses or other assets; acquisition/divestiture- related costs; derivative (gains)/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternative for, measures conforming to generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Sonoco continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP "Adjusted" performance measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plan/forecast all the way up through the evaluation of the Chief Executive Officer's performance by the Board of

Directors. In addition, these same non-GAAP financial measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Material limitations associated with the use of such measures include that they do not reflect all costs included in operating expenses and may not be comparable with similarly named financial measures of other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances.

Sonoco presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide users with information to evaluate Sonoco's operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. To compensate for any limitations in such non-GAAP financial measures, management believes that it is useful in understanding and analyzing the results of the business to review both GAAP information and the related non-GAAP financial measures.

Whenever Sonoco uses a non-GAAP financial measure, except with respect to adjusted earnings per share guidance, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Investors are encouraged to review and consider these reconciliations.

Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes, Adjusted Provision for Income Taxes, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the three-month period ended April 2, 2023

Operating

Income Before

Provision for

Net Income

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Attributable to

Diluted EPS

Profit

Income Taxes

Income Taxes

Sonoco

As Reported

$

229,648

$

193,320

$

46,912

$

148,319

$

1.50

Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs

5,188

5,188

1,280

3,908

0.04

LIFO reserve change

(5,425)

(5,425)

(1,354)

(4,071)

(0.04)

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

21,164

21,164

5,127

16,037

0.16

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

28,814

28,814

6,634

22,014

0.22

Gain on divestiture of business and sale

(72,010)

(72,010)

(17,122)

(54,888)

(0.55)

of other assets

Non-operating pension costs

-

3,658

909

2,749

0.03

Derivative losses

6,085

6,085

1,518

4,567

0.05

Other adjustments

(43)

(43)

955

(997)

(0.01)

Total adjustments1

(16,227)

(12,569)

(2,053)

(10,681)

$

(0.10)

Adjusted

213,421

180,751

44,859

137,638

$

1.40

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across

1The difference between GAAP Gross Profit of $374,428 and Adjusted Gross Profit of $369,093 is attributable to the "LIFO reserve change" shown above. The financial measure titled "SG&A Expenses, net of Other Income" on the schedule "P&L Summary (Adjusted) 1st Quarter: 2023 Vs. 2022" is the sum of the GAAP measures of "Selling, general and administrative expenses," "Restructuring/Asset impairment charges," and "Gain on divestiture of business and other assets," $144,780, adjusted for the remaining items above, for an Adjusted total of $155,582.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2022

Operating

Income Before

Provision for

Net Income

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Attributable to

Diluted EPS

Profit

Income Taxes

Income Taxes

Sonoco

As Reported

$

126,918

$

94,845

$

1,797

$

97,204

$

0.99

Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs

7,555

7,555

2,110

5,445

0.06

LIFO reserve change

3,357

3,357

687

2,670

0.03

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

20,065

20,065

4,888

15,177

0.15

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

13,553

13,553

3,930

9,238

0.09

Non-operating pension costs

-

2,822

823

1,999

0.02

Derivative gains

11,083

11,083

2,761

8,322

0.08

Other adjustments

1,299

1,299

15,911

(14,613)

(0.15)

Total adjustments

56,912

59,734

31,110

28,238

$

0.28

Adjusted

183,830

154,579

32,907

125,442

$

1.27

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum

across

For the three-month period ended April 3, 2022

Operating

Income Before

Provision for

Net Income

Dollars in thousands, except per share data

Attributable to

Diluted EPS

Profit

Income Taxes

Income Taxes

Sonoco

As Reported

$

169,061

$

148,672

$

35,289

$

115,333

$

1.17

Acquisition/Divestiture-related costs

48,352

48,352

11,756

36,596

0.37

LIFO reserve change

19,050

19,050

4,833

14,217

0.14

Amortization of acquisition intangibles

18,800

18,800

4,630

14,170

0.14

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

12,142

12,142

1,635

10,568

0.11

Non-operating pension costs

-

1,324

383

942

0.01

Derivative gains

(6,596)

(6,596)

(1,673)

(4,923)

(0.05)

Other adjustments

(16)

(16)

4,194

(4,212)

(0.04)

Total adjustments1

91,732

93,056

25,758

67,358

$

0.68

Adjusted

260,793

241,728

61,047

182,691

$

1.85

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across

1The difference between GAAP Gross Profit of $371,565 and Adjusted Gross Profit of $415,615 is attributable to the "LIFO reserve change" shown above and acquisition-relatedcosts of $25,000 related to the partial amortization of the fair value step-up of finished goods inventory for Metal Packaging during the three-monthperiod ended April 3, 2022. The financial measure titled "SG&A Expenses, net of Other Income" on the schedule "P&L Summary (Adjusted) 1st Quarter: 2023 Vs. 2022" is the sum of the GAAP measures of "Selling, general and administrative expenses" and "Restructuring/Asset impairment charges," $202,504, adjusted for the remaining items above, for an Adjusted total of $154,822.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

EBITDA Reconciliation

Three Months Ended

Dollars in thousands

April 2, 2023

December 31,

April 3, 2022

2022

Net income attributable to Sonoco

$

148,319

$

97,204

$

115,333

Adjustments

Interest expense

34,232

30,420

20,581

Interest income

(1,562)

(1,170)

(1,516)

Provision for income taxes

46,912

1,797

35,289

Depreciation, depletion, and amortization

82,137

77,729

73,315

Non-operating pension costs

3,658

2,822

1,324

Net (loss)/income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(55)

(99)

274

Restructuring/Asset impairment charges

28,814

13,553

12,142

Changes in LIFO inventory reserves

(5,425)

3,357

19,050

Gain from divestiture of business and sale of other assets

(72,010)

-

-

Acquisition/Divestiture related costs

5,188

7,555

48,352

Net loss/(gain) from other derivatives

6,085

11,083

(6,596)

Other non-GAAP adjustments

(43)

1,299

(16)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

276,250

$

245,550

$

317,532

Net Sales

$

1,729,783

$

1,676,022

$

1,770,982

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16.0 %

14.7 %

17.9 %

Guidance

GAAP EPS guidance for the second quarter and full-year 2023 are not provided due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts: restructuring costs and restructuring-related impairment charges, acquisition/divestiture- related costs, gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results. Accordingly, reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS guidance are not provided.

Free Cash Flow

The Company uses the non-GAAP financial measure of "free cash flow," which it defines as cash flow from operations minus net capital expenditures. Net capital expenditures are defined as capital expenditures minus proceeds from the disposition of capital assets. Free cash flow may not represent the amount of cash flow available for general discretionary use because it excludes non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt repayments and required settlements of recorded and/or contingent liabilities not reflected in cash flow from operations.

Three Months Ended

FREE CASH FLOW

April 2, 2023

April 3, 2022

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

98,002

$

1,060

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

(11,996)

(67,324)

Free Cash Flow

$

86,006

$

(66,264)

Year Ended

Estimated Low

Estimated High

FREE CASH FLOW

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

925,000

$

975,000

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net

(305,000)

(255,000)

Free Cash Flow

$

620,000

$

720,000

Disclaimer

Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 01 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2023 21:58:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
05:59pSonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q1 2023
PU
05:52pSonoco Products Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Fall; 2023 Earnings Outlook Updated; Shares..
MT
05:38pSonoco : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:36pEarnings Flash (SON) SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Posts Q1 Revenue $1.73B, vs. Street Est of..
MT
05:36pEarnings Flash (SON) SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY Reports Q1 EPS $1.40, vs. Street Est of $1..
MT
05:31pSonoco Reports Strong First Quarter : Raises Full Year 2023 Guidance
GL
06:09aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -3-
DJ
04/27Sonoco Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Detailing Progress on ESG and Sust..
GL
04/27Sonoco Releases 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report Detailing Progress on ESG and Sust..
AQ
04/24Sonoco Products Co : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statem..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 7 483 M - -
Net income 2023 551 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,8x
Yield 2023 3,33%
Capitalization 5 937 M 5 937 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,05x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sonoco Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 60,62 $
Average target price 65,63 $
Spread / Average Target 8,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Howard Coker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert R. Dillard Chief Financial Officer
John R. Haley Chairman
Richard Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Elizabeth Rhue VP-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY-0.15%5 937
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA5.75%12 069
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-4.39%11 491
SIG GROUP AG18.02%10 234
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-2.95%9 528
MONDI PLC-10.25%7 713
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer