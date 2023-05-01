Sonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q1 2023

Sonoco Products Company

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company, together with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To assess and communicate the financial performance of the Company, Sonoco's management uses, both internally and externally, certain financial performance measures that are not in conformity with GAAP. These "non-GAAP" financial measures (referred to as "Adjusted") reflect adjustments to the Company's GAAP results to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects, relating to:

restructuring/asset impairment charges 1 ;

; acquisition/divestiture-related costs;

costs; gains or losses from the divestiture of businesses;

losses from the early extinguishment of debt;

non-operating pension costs;

pension costs; amortization expense on acquisition intangibles;

changes in last-in,first-out ("LIFO") inventory reserves;

last-in,first-out ("LIFO") inventory reserves; certain income tax events and adjustments; and

other items, if any.

1Restructuring and restructuring-related asset impairment charges are a recurring item as Sonoco's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur.

The Company's management believes the exclusion of these items improves the period-to-period comparability and analysis of the underlying financial performance of the business. Non-GAAP figures previously identified by the term "Base" are now identified using the term "Adjusted," for example "Adjusted Operating Profit," "Adjusted Net Income," and "Adjusted EPS."

In addition to the "Adjusted" results described above, the Company also uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding the following: interest expense; interest income; provision for income taxes; depreciation, depletion and amortization expense; non-operating pension costs; net income/(loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests; restructuring/asset impairment charges; changes in LIFO inventory reserves; gains/losses from the divestiture of businesses or other assets; acquisition/divestiture- related costs; derivative (gains)/losses; and other non-GAAP adjustments, if any, that may arise from time to time. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by net sales.

The Company's non-GAAP financial measures are not in accordance with, nor an alternative for, measures conforming to generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Sonoco continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. The Company consistently applies its non-GAAP "Adjusted" performance measures presented herein and uses them for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of management and each business unit against plan/forecast all the way up through the evaluation of the Chief Executive Officer's performance by the Board of