Sonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q3 2021
10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
Sonoco Products Company
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company, together with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company's results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are referred to as "as reported" or "GAAP" results. Some of the information presented in this press release reflects the Company's "as reported" or "GAAP" results adjusted to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects, related relating to restructuring initiatives, asset impairment charges, non-operating pension costs or income, environmental reserve charges/releases, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains and or losses on dispositions of businesses, excess insurance recoveries, and certain income tax related events and other items, if any, including other income tax-related adjustments and/or events, the exclusion of which management believes improves comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. These adjustments, which are referred to as "non-base", result in the non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this press release as "Base Earnings" and "Base Earnings per Diluted Share."
These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Sonoco continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Sonoco uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of each business unit against budget plan/forecast all the way up through the evaluation of the Chief Executive Officer's performance by the Board of Directors. In addition, these same non- GAAP measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.
Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Sonoco presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide users information to evaluate Sonoco's operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. Material limitations associated with the use of such measures are that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not reflect financial results that are comparable to financial results of other companies that present similar costs differently. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.
To compensate for these limitations, management believes that it is useful in understanding and analyzing the results of the business to review both GAAP information which includes all of the items impacting financial results and the non-GAAP measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Whenever Sonoco uses a non- GAAP financial measure, except with respect to guidance, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Whenever reviewing a non- GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to fully review and consider the related reconciliation as detailed below. Second-quarter and full-year 2021 GAAP guidance are is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast: possible gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs and restructuring- related impairment charges, acquisition related costs, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three months ended October 3, 2021
Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring /
Asset Impairment
Other
GAAP
Charges(1)
Adjustments(2)
Base
Operating profit
$
126,512
$
3,488
$
(7,570)
$
122,430
Non-operating pension costs
525
-
(525)
-
Interest expense, net
14,219
-
-
14,219
(Loss)/Income before income taxes
111,768
3,488
(7,045)
108,211
Provision for income taxes
2,564
312
16,683
19,559
(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of affiliates
109,204
3,176
(23,728)
88,652
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes
2,351
-
-
2,351
Net (loss)/income
111,555
3,176
(23,728)
91,003
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(415)
-
-
(415)
Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco
$
111,140
$
3,176
$
(23,728)
$
90,588
Per Diluted Share*
$
1.12
$
0.03
$
(0.24)
$
0.91
*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the three months ended September 27, 2020
Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring /
Asset Impairment
Other
GAAP
Charges(1)
Adjustments(3)
Base
Operating profit
$
106,744
$
24,149
$
(352)
$
130,541
Non-operating pension costs
7,453
-
(7,453)
-
Interest expense, net
18,581
-
-
18,581
Income before
income taxes
80,710
24,149
7,101
111,960
(Benefit)/Provision for income taxes
(649)
5,668
21,990
27,009
Income before equity in earnings of affiliates
81,359
18,481
(14,889)
84,951
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes
1,939
-
-
1,939
Net income
83,298
18,481
(14,889)
86,890
Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
151
(9)
-
142
Net income attributable to Sonoco
$
83,449
$
18,472
$
(14,889)
$
87,032
Per Diluted Share*
$
0.82
$
0.18
$
(0.15)
$
0.86
*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across
Restructuring/asset impairment charges are a recurring item as Sonoco's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur. In the third quarter of 2021 the Company recognized net restructuring and asset impairment charges, mostly related to severance and asset write- offs totaling approximately $6,300. These were partially offset by gains totaling approximately $2,800 that related to the sale of previously closed facilities in the Company's tubes and cores business.
Other Adjustments to Operating Profit includes an approximately $2,800 gain on the final purchase price adjustment for the Company's divestiture of its U. S. display and packaging business, mark-to-market gains of approximately $2,800 related to certain derivatives and life insurance gains of approximately $2,100. These were partially offset by acquisition costs, certain legal and professional fees, and non-operating pension costs. In addition to these pre-tax Operating Profit adjustments, the Company recognized a $30,000 tax benefit related to its amended 2017 U. S. income tax return, partially offset by an approximately $6,500 increase in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets related to the future use of foreign tax credits and $6,500 of Canadian withholding tax expense related to cash repatriation activities.
Consists mainly of non-operating pension costs and costs related to actual and potential acquisitions and divestitures. Also includes a $20,355 gain related to the write-down of a deferred tax liability related to a business classified as held for sale.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the nine months ended October 3, 2021
Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring /
Other
Asset Impairment
GAAP
Charges(1)
Adjustments(2)
Base
Operating profit
$
382,112
$
8,889
$
(294)
$
390,707
Non-operating pension costs
562,818
-
(562,818)
-
Interest expense, net
46,744
-
2,165
48,909
Loss from the early extinguishment of debt
20,184
-
(20,184)
-
(Loss)/Income before income taxes
(247,634)
8,889
580,543
341,798
(Benefit)/Provision for income taxes
(91,542)
2,653
169,255
80,366
(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of affiliates
(156,092)
6,236
411,288
261,432
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes
5,701
-
-
5,701
Net (loss)/income
(150,391)
6,236
411,288
267,133
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
(243)
-
-
(243)
Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco
$
(150,634)
$
6,236
$
411,288
$
266,890
Diluted weighted average common shares
100,039
-
468
100,507
outstanding (3):
Per Diluted Share*
$
(1.51)
$
0.06
$
4.09
$
2.66
*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
For the nine months ended September 27, 2020
Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring /
Asset Impairment
Other
GAAP
Charges(1)
Adjustments(4)
Base
Operating profit
$
340,574
$
59,633
$
802
$
401,009
Non-operating pension costs
22,632
-
(22,632)
-
Interest expense, net
53,311
-
-
53,311
Income before income taxes
264,631
59,633
23,434
347,698
Provision for income taxes
49,337
15,021
24,673
89,031
Income before equity in earnings of affiliates
215,294
44,612
(1,239)
258,667
Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes
3,230
-
-
3,230
Net income
218,524
44,612
(1,239)
261,897
Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling
interests
581
(26)
-
555
Net income attributable to Sonoco
$
219,105
$
44,586
$
(1,239)
$
262,452
Per Diluted Share*
$
2.17
$
0.44
$
(0.01)
$
2.59
*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across
Nine Months Ended
FREE CASH FLOW*
Net cash provided by operating activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net Free Cash Flow
October 3, 2021
$ 220,078 (146,056)
$ 74,022
September 27, 2020
$ 489,501 (108,427)
$ 381,074
FREE CASH FLOW*
Net Cash provided by operating activities Add: Pension-settlement-related contribution
Net cash provided by operating activities excluding pension-settlement-related contribution
Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net Free Cash Flow*
Year Ended
Estimated Low
Estimated High
End
End
Actual
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
$
387,000
$
417,000
$
705,621
133,000
133,000
-
$
520,000
$
550,000
$
705,621
(250,000)
(250,000)
(181,161)
$
270,000
$
300,000
$
524,460
Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure that does not imply the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as both it and net cash provided by operating activities do not include mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. Note that this is the Company's definition of this metric and may not be comparable to similarly named metrics of other organizations.
Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 10:53:04 UTC.