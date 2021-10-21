Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoco Products : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for Q3 2021

10/21/2021 | 06:54am EDT
Sonoco Products Company

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the SEC's Regulation G, the following provides definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures used by the company, together with the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed and the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Definition and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company's results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) are referred to as "as reported" or "GAAP" results. Some of the information presented in this press release reflects the Company's "as reported" or "GAAP" results adjusted to exclude amounts, including the associated tax effects, related relating to restructuring initiatives, asset impairment charges, non-operating pension costs or income, environmental reserve charges/releases, acquisition/divestiture-related costs, gains and or losses on dispositions of businesses, excess insurance recoveries, and certain income tax related events and other items, if any, including other income tax-related adjustments and/or events, the exclusion of which management believes improves comparability and analysis of the ongoing operating performance of the business. These adjustments, which are referred to as "non-base", result in the non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this press release as "Base Earnings" and "Base Earnings per Diluted Share."

These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative for, generally accepted accounting principles and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Sonoco continues to provide all information required by GAAP, but it believes that evaluating its ongoing operating results may not be as useful if an investor or other user is limited to reviewing only GAAP financial measures. Sonoco uses these non-GAAP financial measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes, to evaluate its ongoing operations, and to evaluate the ultimate performance of each business unit against budget plan/forecast all the way up through the evaluation of the Chief Executive Officer's performance by the Board of Directors. In addition, these same non- GAAP measures are used in determining incentive compensation for the entire management team and in providing earnings guidance to the investing community.

Sonoco management does not, nor does it suggest that investors should, consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Sonoco presents these non-GAAP financial measures to provide users information to evaluate Sonoco's operating results in a manner similar to how management evaluates business performance. Material limitations associated with the use of such measures are that they do not reflect all period costs included in operating expenses and may not reflect financial results that are comparable to financial results of other companies that present similar costs differently. Furthermore, the calculations of these non-GAAP measures are based on subjective determinations of management regarding the nature and classification of events and circumstances that the investor may find material and view differently.

To compensate for these limitations, management believes that it is useful in understanding and analyzing the results of the business to review both GAAP information which includes all of the items impacting financial results and the non-GAAP measures that exclude certain elements, as described above. Whenever Sonoco uses a non- GAAP financial measure, except with respect to guidance, it provides a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most closely applicable directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Whenever reviewing a non- GAAP financial measure, investors are encouraged to fully review and consider the related reconciliation as detailed below. Second-quarter and full-year 2021 GAAP guidance are is not provided in this release due to the likely occurrence of one or more of the following, the timing and magnitude of which we are unable to reliably forecast: possible gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs and restructuring- related impairment charges, acquisition related costs, and the income tax effects of these items and/or other income tax-related events. These items could have a significant impact on the Company's future GAAP financial results.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months ended October 3, 2021

Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Restructuring /

Asset Impairment

Other

GAAP

Charges(1)

Adjustments(2)

Base

Operating profit

$

126,512

$

3,488

$

(7,570)

$

122,430

Non-operating pension costs

525

-

(525)

-

Interest expense, net

14,219

-

-

14,219

(Loss)/Income before income taxes

111,768

3,488

(7,045)

108,211

Provision for income taxes

2,564

312

16,683

19,559

(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of affiliates

109,204

3,176

(23,728)

88,652

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes

2,351

-

-

2,351

Net (loss)/income

111,555

3,176

(23,728)

91,003

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(415)

-

-

(415)

Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco

$

111,140

$

3,176

$

(23,728)

$

90,588

Per Diluted Share*

$

1.12

$

0.03

$

(0.24)

$

0.91

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three months ended September 27, 2020

Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Restructuring /

Asset Impairment

Other

GAAP

Charges(1)

Adjustments(3)

Base

Operating profit

$

106,744

$

24,149

$

(352)

$

130,541

Non-operating pension costs

7,453

-

(7,453)

-

Interest expense, net

18,581

-

-

18,581

Income before

income taxes

80,710

24,149

7,101

111,960

(Benefit)/Provision for income taxes

(649)

5,668

21,990

27,009

Income before equity in earnings of affiliates

81,359

18,481

(14,889)

84,951

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes

1,939

-

-

1,939

Net income

83,298

18,481

(14,889)

86,890

Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

151

(9)

-

142

Net income attributable to Sonoco

$

83,449

$

18,472

$

(14,889)

$

87,032

Per Diluted Share*

$

0.82

$

0.18

$

(0.15)

$

0.86

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across

  1. Restructuring/asset impairment charges are a recurring item as Sonoco's restructuring programs usually require several years to fully implement and the Company is continually seeking to take actions that could enhance its efficiency. Although recurring, these charges are subject to significant fluctuations from period to period due to the varying levels of restructuring activity and the inherent imprecision in the estimates used to recognize the impairment of assets and the wide variety of costs and taxes associated with severance and termination benefits in the countries in which the restructuring actions occur. In the third quarter of 2021 the Company recognized net restructuring and asset impairment charges, mostly related to severance and asset write- offs totaling approximately $6,300. These were partially offset by gains totaling approximately $2,800 that related to the sale of previously closed facilities in the Company's tubes and cores business.
  2. Other Adjustments to Operating Profit includes an approximately $2,800 gain on the final purchase price adjustment for the Company's divestiture of its U. S. display and packaging business, mark-to-market gains of approximately $2,800 related to certain derivatives and life insurance gains of approximately $2,100. These were partially offset by acquisition costs, certain legal and professional fees, and non-operating pension costs. In addition to these pre-tax Operating Profit adjustments, the Company recognized a $30,000 tax benefit related to its amended 2017 U. S. income tax return, partially offset by an approximately $6,500 increase in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets related to the future use of foreign tax credits and $6,500 of Canadian withholding tax expense related to cash repatriation activities.
  3. Consists mainly of non-operating pension costs and costs related to actual and potential acquisitions and divestitures. Also includes a $20,355 gain related to the write-down of a deferred tax liability related to a business classified as held for sale.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the nine months ended October 3, 2021

Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Restructuring /

Other

Asset Impairment

GAAP

Charges(1)

Adjustments(2)

Base

Operating profit

$

382,112

$

8,889

$

(294)

$

390,707

Non-operating pension costs

562,818

-

(562,818)

-

Interest expense, net

46,744

-

2,165

48,909

Loss from the early extinguishment of debt

20,184

-

(20,184)

-

(Loss)/Income before income taxes

(247,634)

8,889

580,543

341,798

(Benefit)/Provision for income taxes

(91,542)

2,653

169,255

80,366

(Loss)/Income before equity in earnings of affiliates

(156,092)

6,236

411,288

261,432

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes

5,701

-

-

5,701

Net (loss)/income

(150,391)

6,236

411,288

267,133

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(243)

-

-

(243)

Net (loss)/income attributable to Sonoco

$

(150,634)

$

6,236

$

411,288

$

266,890

Diluted weighted average common shares

100,039

-

468

100,507

outstanding (3):

Per Diluted Share*

$

(1.51)

$

0.06

$

4.09

$

2.66

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the nine months ended September 27, 2020

Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data

Non-GAAP Adjustments

Restructuring /

Asset Impairment

Other

GAAP

Charges(1)

Adjustments(4)

Base

Operating profit

$

340,574

$

59,633

$

802

$

401,009

Non-operating pension costs

22,632

-

(22,632)

-

Interest expense, net

53,311

-

-

53,311

Income before income taxes

264,631

59,633

23,434

347,698

Provision for income taxes

49,337

15,021

24,673

89,031

Income before equity in earnings of affiliates

215,294

44,612

(1,239)

258,667

Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes

3,230

-

-

3,230

Net income

218,524

44,612

(1,239)

261,897

Net loss/(income) attributable to noncontrolling

interests

581

(26)

-

555

Net income attributable to Sonoco

$

219,105

$

44,586

$

(1,239)

$

262,452

Per Diluted Share*

$

2.17

$

0.44

$

(0.01)

$

2.59

*Due to rounding individual items may not sum across

Nine Months Ended

FREE CASH FLOW*

Net cash provided by operating activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net Free Cash Flow

October 3, 2021

$ 220,078 (146,056)

$ 74,022

September 27, 2020

$ 489,501 (108,427)

$ 381,074

FREE CASH FLOW*

Net Cash provided by operating activities Add: Pension-settlement-related contribution

Net cash provided by operating activities excluding pension-settlement-related contribution

Purchase of property, plant and equipment, net Free Cash Flow*

Year Ended

Estimated Low

Estimated High

End

End

Actual

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

$

387,000

$

417,000

$

705,621

133,000

133,000

-

$

520,000

$

550,000

$

705,621

(250,000)

(250,000)

(181,161)

$

270,000

$

300,000

$

524,460

  • Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure that does not imply the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as both it and net cash provided by operating activities do not include mandatory debt service requirements and other non-discretionary expenditures. Note that this is the Company's definition of this metric and may not be comparable to similarly named metrics of other organizations.

Disclaimer

Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
