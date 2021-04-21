Sonoco Products : 2021 Shareholders Meeting Presentation

Sonoco 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
April 21, 2021 | Hartsville, South Carolina
2021 Annual Meeting Agenda
Proposal 1
Election of Directors
Proposal 2
Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm
Proposal 3
Advisory (non-binding) Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation
Proposal 4
Board of Directors' Proposal to Amend the Articles of Incorporation to Give Shareholders the Right to Request that the Company Call a Special Meeting
Proposal 5
Advisory (non-binding) Shareholder Proposal Regarding a Majority Voting Standard for the Election of Directors
Board of Directors
|
Howard Coker
|
Dr. Pamela Davies
|
Theresa Drew
|
Philippe Guillemot
|
John Haley
|
Robert Hill
|
Eleni Istavridis
Board of Directors
|
Richard Kyle
|
Blythe McGarvie
|
James Micali
|
Sundaram Nagarajan
|
Marc Oken
|
Thomas Whiddon
|
Lloyd Yates
Harry A. Cockrell
Sonoco Board Member since 2013
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 14:45:02 UTC.