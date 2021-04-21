Log in
    SON

SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

(SON)
Sonoco Products : 2021 Shareholders Meeting Presentation

04/21/2021 | 10:46am EDT
Sonoco 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

April 21, 2021 | Hartsville, South Carolina

2021 Annual Meeting Agenda

Proposal 1

Election of Directors

Proposal 2

Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

Proposal 3

Advisory (non-binding) Resolution to Approve Executive Compensation

Proposal 4

Board of Directors' Proposal to Amend the Articles of Incorporation to Give Shareholders the Right to Request that the Company Call a Special Meeting

Proposal 5

Advisory (non-binding) Shareholder Proposal Regarding a Majority Voting Standard for the Election of Directors

Board of Directors

Howard Coker

Dr. Pamela Davies

Theresa Drew

Philippe Guillemot

John Haley

Robert Hill

Eleni Istavridis

Board of Directors

Richard Kyle

Blythe McGarvie

James Micali

Sundaram Nagarajan

Marc Oken

Thomas Whiddon

Lloyd Yates

Harry A. Cockrell

Sonoco Board Member since 2013

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Sonoco Products Co. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
