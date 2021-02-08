Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sonoco Products Company    SON

SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

(SON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoco ThermoSafe Celebrates First Pegasus ULD® Uplift on AirBridgeCargo Airlines, Releases Case Study

02/08/2021 | 04:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Feb. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, and AirBridgeCargo Airlines, an all-cargo carrier within the Volga-Dnepr Group, have successfully conducted a test shipment with ThermoSafe’s new Pegasus ULD®, the world’s first passive bulk temperature controlled container for pharmaceutical use that is an approved unit load device.

The complexity and duration of the journey made this initial shipment an ideal case study. The entire shipping process involved multiple segments of ground and air transportation, starting in London and including stops in Amsterdam, Moscow and Frankfurt, extending beyond 130 hours. The Pegasus ULD contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on both payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location, which confirmed that the internal temperature held between 2°C and 8°C throughout the entire journey.

This shipment demonstrated Pegasus’ ability to address two of the key challenges for bulk passive pharmaceutical packaging technologies: providing long duration (>5 day) thermal performance and a design that eases operational handling at every step, from trucking to ground handling to flying.

As a passive ULD, the Pegasus container can be directly loaded into an aircraft cargo hold using standard LD3 loading procedures. This simplifies the cargo loading process, removing competing passive containers’ need to apply a cookie-sheet, wrapping and netting. Because of the ease of use, AirBridgeCargo was able to easily forward the container from Amsterdam to Moscow, where the winter season ambient conditions did not cause freezing or alteration of the payload temperature of the Pegasus ULD®.

“As COVID-19 accelerates global pharmaceutical companies’ evolution of their processes to ship large amounts of medicines from their production facilities into distribution centers, it has driven many to reconsider packaging as a strategic decision,” said Ron Haub, Segment Director at Sonoco ThermoSafe. “The renewed focus on cold chain transportation has revealed the importance of data collection to verify cold chain integrity. Sonoco ThermoSafe has specialized in harnessing the visibility data generates for its customers. That’s why the Pegasus ULD® pallet shipper is equipped with an integrated telemetry system that provides critical real-time data on multiple parameters.”

These data sets provided AirBridgeCargo’s team with a real-time status of the pallet shipper, providing valuable information for the safe and secure transport of medicinal products. “We are proud to be given this opportunity to demonstrate the quality of the pharma solutions we can provide together with our global partner, Sonoco ThermoSafe. The Pegasus ULD®’s telemetry capability and design exceeds the market’s expectations, and we are sure it will be highly appreciated by the Life Science and Healthcare community, especially for large volumes of pharmaceutical shipments,” highlighted Yulia Celetaria, Healthcare Director for Volga-Dnepr Group.

For more information on the Pegasus ULD and this case study, visit www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco
Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 20,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as being included in Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.


Contact:
Roger Schrum
+1-843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
10:05aSonoco ThermoSafe Celebrates First Pegasus ULD® Uplift on AirBridgeCargo Airl..
GL
02/03SONOCO PRODUCTS : Announces Price Increase for Paperboard Tubes and Cores
AQ
02/01Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for Uncoated Recycled Paperboard
GL
01/26SONOCO PRODUCTS : BMO Capital Downgrades Sonoco Products to Market Perform From ..
MT
01/25SONOCO PRODUCTS : Partnering with Integrated Robotics and Automation Provider
AQ
01/25MARKET CHATTER : Sonoco Products Reportedly Among Bidders for Crown Can Unit
MT
01/25Sonoco Announces Price Increases for Prepared and Specialty Foods Segment
GL
01/20SONOCO PRODUCTS : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Sonoco Products' Price Target to $61 fro..
MT
01/06SONOCO PRODUCTS : UBS Adjusts Sonoco Products' Price Target to $60 From $57, Mai..
MT
01/04Sonoco Announces Quarterly Conference Calls and Webcasts for 2021
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 182 M - -
Net income 2020 300 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,4x
Yield 2020 2,87%
Capitalization 6 006 M 6 006 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,39x
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sonoco Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 60,88 $
Last Close Price 59,81 $
Spread / Highest target 15,4%
Spread / Average Target 1,78%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert Howard Coker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie C. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John R. Haley Chairman
Richard Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James M. Micali Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY1.70%6 006
BALL CORPORATION-4.07%29 241
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION11.59%14 439
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.-7.44%12 301
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.8.46%8 791
SEALED AIR CORPORATION-1.27%7 014
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ