Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Sonoco Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SON   US8354951027

SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY

(SON)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoco ThermoSafe and Asiana Cargo Sign Global Master Lease Agreement

12/13/2021 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging, and Asiana Airlines Inc., a South Korean airline headquartered in Seoul, are pleased to announce a global partnership agreement for leasing the new Pegasus ULD® temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD® containers directly from Asiana Airlines.

Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics & Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental group, said, “Partnering with Asiana Cargo and the inclusion of Pegasus ULD to their “Cool+” specialised cold chain service is very much welcomed. The next steps will be systems training, particularly ‘ThermoSafe Connect’, our online tool for container ordering, and other admin functions.” Mourad further confirmed, “Incheon in South Korea is a new addition to Sonoco ThermoSafe’s global network, where Unilode manages the ground handling operations, including storage, servicing, preconditioning to the right temperature, as well as container repair, which is beneficial to all stakeholders.”

About Asiana Airlines
Established in 1988 with the management ideology, 'maximum safety and customer satisfaction through service', Asiana Airlines had developed into a truly global airline. As a "Star Alliance" member, Asiana Airlines, providing the safest, fastest flight to desired destination on time. Asiana airlines acquired IATA CEIV Pharma certification with complete cold chain management. "Cool+" is a specialized cold chain service which delivers cargo in the shortest span of time possible while maintaining the ideal temperature.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe
Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE: SON), is the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.


Contact: Roger Schrum
843-339-6018
roger.schrum@sonoco.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
08:34aSonoco ThermoSafe and Asiana Cargo Sign Global Master Lease Agreement
GL
08:34aSonoco ThermoSafe and Asiana Cargo Sign Global Master Lease Agreement
GL
07:47aSonoco Provides Strategic Overview and Issues 2022 Financial Guidance
AQ
12/10Sonoco Expects Strong Dollar to Curb 2022 Earnings -- Currency Comment
DJ
12/10Sonoco Products Outlines 2022 Guidance, Strategy to Hit $1 Billion in Annual EBITDA by ..
MT
12/10Sonoco Sees Fiscal Q4, FY21 Base Earnings at Higher End of Range; Issues FY22 Base EPS ..
MT
12/10Sonoco Products Seeks Acquisitions
CI
12/10SONOCO PRODUCTS : 2021 Sonoco Analyst Meeting Presentation
PU
12/10SONOCO PRODUCTS : Provides Strategic Overview and Issues 2022 Financial Guidance Strategy ..
PU
12/10SONOCO PRODUCTS : Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the 2021 Analyst Meeting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 558 M - -
Net income 2021 71,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 307 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -90,7x
Yield 2021 2,99%
Capitalization 5 889 M 5 889 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 20 000
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Sonoco Products Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 59,89 $
Average target price 65,00 $
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Howard Coker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Julie C. Albrecht Chief Financial Officer & Vice President
John R. Haley Chairman
Richard Johnson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James M. Micali Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOCO PRODUCTS COMPANY1.08%5 889
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-7.70%17 772
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC22.08%13 518
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-7.06%12 089
MONDI PLC6.46%11 746
WESTROCK COMPANY0.21%11 559