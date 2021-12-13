Sonoco ThermoSafe and Asiana Cargo Sign Global Master Lease Agreement

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE: SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging, and Asiana Airlines Inc., a South Korean airline headquartered in Seoul, are pleased to announce a global partnership agreement for leasing the new Pegasus ULD® temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD® containers directly from Asiana Airlines.



Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD® is the world’s first FAA and EASA-approved passive bulk temperature-controlled ULD container for pharmaceutical use, which enables it to speed through international air freight handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. With a focus on sustainability, the Pegasus is engineered with composite materials, offering a lighter solution that is also substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus ULD® contains a fully integrated, FAA-approved telemetry system providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

Bourji Mourad, who heads Logistics & Partner Management for Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Bulk Rental group, said, “Partnering with Asiana Cargo and the inclusion of Pegasus ULD to their “Cool+” specialised cold chain service is very much welcomed. The next steps will be systems training, particularly ‘ThermoSafe Connect’, our online tool for container ordering, and other admin functions.” Mourad further confirmed, “Incheon in South Korea is a new addition to Sonoco ThermoSafe’s global network, where Unilode manages the ground handling operations, including storage, servicing, preconditioning to the right temperature, as well as container repair, which is beneficial to all stakeholders.”

About Asiana Airlines

Established in 1988 with the management ideology, 'maximum safety and customer satisfaction through service', Asiana Airlines had developed into a truly global airline. As a "Star Alliance" member, Asiana Airlines, providing the safest, fastest flight to desired destination on time. Asiana airlines acquired IATA CEIV Pharma certification with complete cold chain management. "Cool+" is a specialized cold chain service which delivers cargo in the shortest span of time possible while maintaining the ideal temperature.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE: SON), is the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .

