Sonoco Products Company is a sustainable global packaging company. The Company's segments include Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment's products consist of rigid packaging (paper, metal, and plastic) and flexible packaging, primarily serving the consumer staples market focused on food, beverage, household, and personal products. Its rigid plastic products are comprised of thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures for fresh produce, condiments, and pre-packaged foods. Its flexible packaging is comprised of plastic packaging serving a variety of food and personal product applications. The Industrial Paper Packaging segment's products consist of goods produced from recycled fiber including paperboard tubes, cores, cones and cans; partitions; paper-based protective materials, and uncoated recycled paperboard. Its other businesses consist of a variety of packaging materials including plastic, paper, foam, and various other specialty materials.

Sector Paper Packaging