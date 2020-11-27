Log in
ONGOING INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/27/2020 | 10:18am EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Sonoma” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: SNOA) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Sonoma filed an 8-K with the SEC on November 17, 2020. The filing announced that the Company’s “unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.” The Company added that the financial statements “contained material errors” and that “the Company will need to restate them.” Based on these facts, the Company’s shares fell by more than 14% on the next trading day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 18,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -2,95 M - -
Net cash 2020 2,21 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 14,1 M 14,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,42x
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 20
Free-Float 98,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Amy M. Trombly Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Thornton Chief Operating Officer
Jerome J. Dvonch Chief Financial Officer
Jay Edward Birnbaum Independent Director
John G. Mclaughlin Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.58.26%14
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-1.50%378 244
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.47%285 939
NOVARTIS AG-11.58%203 854
PFIZER INC.-1.59%203 048
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.97%202 555
