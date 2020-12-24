Log in
SONOMA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(SNOA)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals : ROSEN, A LEADING INVESTOR FIRM, Continues To Investigate Securities Claims Against Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. – SNOA

12/24/2020 | 04:08pm EST
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) resulting from allegations that Sonoma may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On November 17, 2020, after market hours, Sonoma filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announcing that Sonoma’s “unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 should no longer be relied upon.” Sonoma continued that the financial statements for this time period “contained material errors” and that “the Company will need to restate them.”

On this news, Sonoma’s share price fell $1.10 per share, or more than 14%, over the next few trading days to close at $6.63 per share on November 20, 2020.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a securities lawsuit on behalf of Sonoma shareholders. If you purchased securities of Sonoma please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1992.html to join the securities action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
