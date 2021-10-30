Log in
PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE CERRO CALICHE PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO LATITUDE 30 DEG 24' 55” N AND LONGITUDE 110 DEG 37'07” W UTM ZONE 12, 536,740E 3,365,100N (WGS84)

10/30/2021 | 01:17am EDT
1100 Burloak Drive, Suite 300-10

Burlington, ON, L7L 6B2

Tel: (905) 332-2323

www.denmengineering.com

PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT

OF THE CERRO CALICHE PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO

LATITUDE 30 DEG 24' 55" N AND LONGITUDE 110 DEG 37'07" W

UTM ZONE 12, 536,740E 3,365,100N (WGS84)

FOR SONORO GOLD CORP.

NI 43-101 & 43-101F1 TECHNICAL REPORT

David J. Salari, P.Eng., D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd.

William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Micon International Limited.

Nigel Fung, B.Sc.H, B.Eng., P.Eng., Micon International Limited.

Ing. Alan San Martin, MAusIMM (CP), Micon International Limited.

Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, CPG, Servicios Geológicos IMEx, S.C.

D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd.

Report 091521

Effective Date: September 15, 2021

Report Date: October 29, 2021

NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF TABLES

XI

LIST OF FIGURES

XIV

1. SUMMARY

17

1.1.

Introduction

17

1.2.

Property Description and Ownership

18

1.2.1.

Cerro Caliche Concessions Option Agreement

18

1.2.2.

Cabeza Blanca Concession Option Agreement

18

1.2.3.

El Colorado Concession Option Agreement

18

1.2.4.

Tres Amigos Concession Option Agreement

19

1.2.5.

Rosario Concessions Option Agreement

19

1.2.6.

Surface Rights

19

1.3.

Accessibility, Climate, Physiography, Local Resources, and Infrastructure

19

1.4.

History

20

1.4.1.

Cambior Inc. - Exploration (1990s)

20

1.4.2.

Sidney Mining and Exploration - Exploration (2000s)

21

1.4.3.

Corex Gold Corp. - Exploration (2007 to 2008)

21

1.4.4.

Paget Southern Resources - Exploration (2011)

21

1.4.5.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (2017 to Present)

21

1.5.

Environmental

21

1.6.

Permitting

22

1.7.

Geology

22

1.7.1.

Regional and Property Geology

22

1.7.2.

Local Geology, Structure and Mineralization

23

1.8.

Exploration and Drilling Programs

23

1.9.

Metallurgical Testing

23

1.10.

Mineral Resource Estimate

24

1.10.1.

Supporting Data

24

1.10.2.

Economic Assumptions and the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

25

1.10.3.

Mineral Potential

27

1.11.

Mining Methods

27

1.12.

Recovery Methods

29

1.13.

Project Infrastructure

30

1.14.

Market Studies and Contracts

30

1.15.

Environmental Studies, Permits, & Social or Community Impacts

30

ii

NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.

1.16.

Capital and Operating Costs

30

1.17.

Economic Analysis

31

1.18.

Risks and Opportunities

32

1.19.

Conclusions

33

1.20.

Recommendations

34

2. INTRODUCTION

35

2.1.

General

35

2.2.

Qualified Persons, Site Visit, and Areas of Responsibility

35

2.2.1.

D.E.N.M. Site Visit

36

2.2.2.

Micon Site Visit

37

2.3.

Other Information and Sources

38

2.4.

Units and Currency

39

3. RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS

42

4. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION

43

4.1.

General Information

43

4.2.

Property Description and Ownership

44

4.2.1.

Option Agreements

46

4.2.1.1.

Cerro Caliche Concessions Option Agreement

46

4.2.1.2.

Cabeza Blanca Concession Option Agreement

47

4.2.1.3.

El Colorado Concession Option Agreement

47

4.2.1.4.

Tres Amigos Concession Option Agreement

48

4.2.1.5.

Rosario Concessions Option Agreement

48

4.2.2.

Surface Rights

49

4.3.

Mexican Mining Law

49

4.4.

Permitting and Environmental

50

4.5.

QP Comments

51

5. ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND

PHYSIOGRAPHY

53

5.1.

Accessibility

53

5.2.

Climate and Physiography

54

5.2.1.

Climate

54

5.2.2.

Physiography

55

5.3. Local Resources and Infrastructure

55

6. HISTORY

57

6.1. Sonoro Gold Corp., Company History

57

iii

NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.

6.2.

General Project Area

57

6.3.

Project History

59

6.3.1.

Cambior Inc. Exploration (1990s)

59

6.3.2.

Sidney Mining and Exploration, Exploration (2000s)

60

6.3.3.

Corex Exploration (2007 to 2008)

60

6.3.4.

Paget Southern Resources, Exploration (2011)

60

6.3.5.

Sonoro Gold Corp. (2017 to Present)

61

6.4.

Historical Resource Estimate

64

6.5.

Historical Mining

65

7. GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION

66

7.1.

Regional and Property Geology

66

7.2.

Local Geology and Structure

66

7.3.

Mineralization, Important Vein Zones

69

7.3.1.

Los Japoneses Zone (incl. Cuervos, Boludito, & Buena Vista)

70

7.3.2.

Abejas Zone (incl. Veta del Oro & Rincon with Chinos NW & Chinos Altos)

70

7.3.3.

Cabeza Blanca, Guadalupe, and El Colorado

71

7.3.4.

La Española Zone

73

8.

DEPOSIT TYPES

75

8.1.

Geological Deposit Model

75

8.2.

QP Comments

76

9.

EXPLORATION

77

9.1.

General Information

77

9.2.

QP Comments

80

10. DRILLING

81

10.1.

General Information

81

10.2.

Sonoro (2018 to 2021)

82

11. SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS, AND SECURITY

95

11.1.

Procedure for Handling, Logging, and Preparing Samples

95

11.1.1.

Paget (2011)

95

11.1.2.

Sonoro (2018 to 2021)

95

11.1.2.1.

RC Drilling

95

11.1.2.2.

Core Drilling

96

11.2.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

98

11.2.1.

Coarse Blanks

99

11.2.2.

Standard Reference Materials (SRM)

100

iv

NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.

11.2.3.

Duplicates

104

11.2.3.1.

Core Duplicates

104

11.2.3.2.

RC Duplicates

105

11.3.

QP Comments

107

12. DATA VERIFICATION

108

12.1. 2020 Micon Site Visit General Information

108

12.2. Micon Site Visit Geology, Sampling and QA/QC Review

108

12.3.

Micon QP Comments

115

12.4.

D.E.N.M. Site Visit

117

13. MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING

119

13.1. Summary of Metallurgical Testing

119

13.2. Summary of Column Leach Study

119

13.2.1.

Cyanide Test Column Results

120

13.2.2.

Particle Size Distribution - Head Analysis

120

13.2.3.

Tail Size Distribution and Gold Content

121

13.2.4.

Column Test Results

123

13.2.5.

Conclusions and Recommendations - Interminera (2020)

125

13.3. McClelland Heap Leach Testing (2020-2021)

126

13.3.1.

Head Analysis Results and Cyanide Solubility Results

131

13.4. Bottle Roll Test Procedure and Results

132

13.5. Column Percolation Leach Test Procedures and Results

134

14. MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES

140

14.1.

Introduction

140

14.2. CIM Mineral Resource Definitions and Classification

140

14.3. CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources Best Practices Guidelines

142

14.4.

General Description

142

14.5. Mineral Resources Supporting Data

143

14.5.1.

Topography

143

14.5.2.

Geological and Mineralogical Data

144

14.5.3.

Rock Density

144

14.5.4.

Univariate Statistics

144

14.5.5.

Data Processing

145

14.5.5.1.

Grade Capping/Restriction

145

14.5.5.2.

Compositing

146

14.5.5.3.

Variography

146

v

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

