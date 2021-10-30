PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT OF THE CERRO CALICHE PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO LATITUDE 30 DEG 24' 55” N AND LONGITUDE 110 DEG 37'07” W UTM ZONE 12, 536,740E 3,365,100N (WGS84)
1100 Burloak Drive, Suite 300-10
Burlington, ON, L7L 6B2
Tel: (905) 332-2323
www.denmengineering.com
PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT
OF THE CERRO CALICHE PROJECT, SONORA, MEXICO
LATITUDE 30 DEG 24' 55" N AND LONGITUDE 110 DEG 37'07" W
UTM ZONE 12, 536,740E 3,365,100N (WGS84)
FOR SONORO GOLD CORP.
NI 43-101 & 43-101F1 TECHNICAL REPORT
David J. Salari, P.Eng., D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd.
William J. Lewis, B.Sc., P.Geo., Micon International Limited.
Nigel Fung, B.Sc.H, B.Eng., P.Eng., Micon International Limited.
Ing. Alan San Martin, MAusIMM (CP), Micon International Limited.
Rodrigo Calles-Montijo, CPG, Servicios Geológicos IMEx, S.C.
D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd.
Report 091521
Effective Date: September 15, 2021
Report Date: October 29, 2021
NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LIST OF TABLES
XI
LIST OF FIGURES
XIV
1. SUMMARY
17
1.1.
Introduction
17
1.2.
Property Description and Ownership
18
1.2.1.
Cerro Caliche Concessions Option Agreement
18
1.2.2.
Cabeza Blanca Concession Option Agreement
18
1.2.3.
El Colorado Concession Option Agreement
18
1.2.4.
Tres Amigos Concession Option Agreement
19
1.2.5.
Rosario Concessions Option Agreement
19
1.2.6.
Surface Rights
19
1.3.
Accessibility, Climate, Physiography, Local Resources, and Infrastructure
19
1.4.
History
20
1.4.1.
Cambior Inc. - Exploration (1990s)
20
1.4.2.
Sidney Mining and Exploration - Exploration (2000s)
21
1.4.3.
Corex Gold Corp. - Exploration (2007 to 2008)
21
1.4.4.
Paget Southern Resources - Exploration (2011)
21
1.4.5.
Sonoro Gold Corp. (2017 to Present)
21
1.5.
Environmental
21
1.6.
Permitting
22
1.7.
Geology
22
1.7.1.
Regional and Property Geology
22
1.7.2.
Local Geology, Structure and Mineralization
23
1.8.
Exploration and Drilling Programs
23
1.9.
Metallurgical Testing
23
1.10.
Mineral Resource Estimate
24
1.10.1.
Supporting Data
24
1.10.2.
Economic Assumptions and the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate
25
1.10.3.
Mineral Potential
27
1.11.
Mining Methods
27
1.12.
Recovery Methods
29
1.13.
Project Infrastructure
30
1.14.
Market Studies and Contracts
30
1.15.
Environmental Studies, Permits, & Social or Community Impacts
30
ii
NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.
1.16.
Capital and Operating Costs
30
1.17.
Economic Analysis
31
1.18.
Risks and Opportunities
32
1.19.
Conclusions
33
1.20.
Recommendations
34
2. INTRODUCTION
35
2.1.
General
35
2.2.
Qualified Persons, Site Visit, and Areas of Responsibility
35
2.2.1.
D.E.N.M. Site Visit
36
2.2.2.
Micon Site Visit
37
2.3.
Other Information and Sources
38
2.4.
Units and Currency
39
3. RELIANCE ON OTHER EXPERTS
42
4. PROPERTY DESCRIPTION AND LOCATION
43
4.1.
General Information
43
4.2.
Property Description and Ownership
44
4.2.1.
Option Agreements
46
4.2.1.1.
Cerro Caliche Concessions Option Agreement
46
4.2.1.2.
Cabeza Blanca Concession Option Agreement
47
4.2.1.3.
El Colorado Concession Option Agreement
47
4.2.1.4.
Tres Amigos Concession Option Agreement
48
4.2.1.5.
Rosario Concessions Option Agreement
48
4.2.2.
Surface Rights
49
4.3.
Mexican Mining Law
49
4.4.
Permitting and Environmental
50
4.5.
QP Comments
51
5. ACCESSIBILITY, CLIMATE, LOCAL RESOURCES, INFRASTRUCTURE, AND
PHYSIOGRAPHY
53
5.1.
Accessibility
53
5.2.
Climate and Physiography
54
5.2.1.
Climate
54
5.2.2.
Physiography
55
5.3. Local Resources and Infrastructure
55
6. HISTORY
57
6.1. Sonoro Gold Corp., Company History
57
iii
NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.
6.2.
General Project Area
57
6.3.
Project History
59
6.3.1.
Cambior Inc. Exploration (1990s)
59
6.3.2.
Sidney Mining and Exploration, Exploration (2000s)
60
6.3.3.
Corex Exploration (2007 to 2008)
60
6.3.4.
Paget Southern Resources, Exploration (2011)
60
6.3.5.
Sonoro Gold Corp. (2017 to Present)
61
6.4.
Historical Resource Estimate
64
6.5.
Historical Mining
65
7. GEOLOGICAL SETTING AND MINERALIZATION
66
7.1.
Regional and Property Geology
66
7.2.
Local Geology and Structure
66
7.3.
Mineralization, Important Vein Zones
69
7.3.1.
Los Japoneses Zone (incl. Cuervos, Boludito, & Buena Vista)
70
7.3.2.
Abejas Zone (incl. Veta del Oro & Rincon with Chinos NW & Chinos Altos)
70
7.3.3.
Cabeza Blanca, Guadalupe, and El Colorado
71
7.3.4.
La Española Zone
73
8.
DEPOSIT TYPES
75
8.1.
Geological Deposit Model
75
8.2.
QP Comments
76
9.
EXPLORATION
77
9.1.
General Information
77
9.2.
QP Comments
80
10. DRILLING
81
10.1.
General Information
81
10.2.
Sonoro (2018 to 2021)
82
11. SAMPLE PREPARATION, ANALYSIS, AND SECURITY
95
11.1.
Procedure for Handling, Logging, and Preparing Samples
95
11.1.1.
Paget (2011)
95
11.1.2.
Sonoro (2018 to 2021)
95
11.1.2.1.
RC Drilling
95
11.1.2.2.
Core Drilling
96
11.2.
Quality Assurance and Quality Control
98
11.2.1.
Coarse Blanks
99
11.2.2.
Standard Reference Materials (SRM)
100
iv
NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment Study for the Cerro Caliche Project, Sonora, Mexico Sonoro Gold Corp.
11.2.3.
Duplicates
104
11.2.3.1.
Core Duplicates
104
11.2.3.2.
RC Duplicates
105
11.3.
QP Comments
107
12. DATA VERIFICATION
108
12.1. 2020 Micon Site Visit General Information
108
12.2. Micon Site Visit Geology, Sampling and QA/QC Review
108
12.3.
Micon QP Comments
115
12.4.
D.E.N.M. Site Visit
117
13. MINERAL PROCESSING AND METALLURGICAL TESTING
119
13.1. Summary of Metallurgical Testing
119
13.2. Summary of Column Leach Study
119
13.2.1.
Cyanide Test Column Results
120
13.2.2.
Particle Size Distribution - Head Analysis
120
13.2.3.
Tail Size Distribution and Gold Content
121
13.2.4.
Column Test Results
123
13.2.5.
Conclusions and Recommendations - Interminera (2020)
125
13.3. McClelland Heap Leach Testing (2020-2021)
126
13.3.1.
Head Analysis Results and Cyanide Solubility Results
131
13.4. Bottle Roll Test Procedure and Results
132
13.5. Column Percolation Leach Test Procedures and Results
134
14. MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATES
140
14.1.
Introduction
140
14.2. CIM Mineral Resource Definitions and Classification
140
14.3. CIM Estimation of Mineral Resources Best Practices Guidelines
142
14.4.
General Description
142
14.5. Mineral Resources Supporting Data
143
14.5.1.
Topography
143
14.5.2.
Geological and Mineralogical Data
144
14.5.3.
Rock Density
144
14.5.4.
Univariate Statistics
144
14.5.5.
Data Processing
145
14.5.5.1.
Grade Capping/Restriction
145
14.5.5.2.
Compositing
146
14.5.5.3.
Variography
146
v
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Sonoro Gold Corp. published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 05:16:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
All news about SONORO GOLD CORP.
Sales 2020
-
-
-
Net income 2020
-5,65 M
-4,55 M
-4,55 M
Net cash 2020
2,25 M
1,81 M
1,81 M
P/E ratio 2020
-2,37x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
20,5 M
16,5 M
16,5 M
EV / Sales 2019
-
EV / Sales 2020
-
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
84,0%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
2
Last Close Price
0,20 CAD
Average target price
0,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target
32,5%