SONORO GOLD ENGAGES SRK CONSULTING TO UPDATE MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT CERRO CALICHE GOLD PROJECT

VANCOUVER, Canada, Nov. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the Company has engaged SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc. to prepare an NI 43-101 compliant updated Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) for the Cerro Caliche gold project in Sonora, Mexico. The updated resource is to include an additional 7,200 meters of drilling completed on the project in May 2022 which returned multiple higher-grade gold intercepts and demonstrated the expansion of several known mineralized gold zones within the concession.



The economic impact of the updated MRE on a proposed seven-year, heap-leach mining operation will be addressed in a further technical report following completion of the MRE.

“The resource estimate is being updated now in connection with our on-going work to secure project financing,” said Sonoro’s President and CEO, Kenneth MacLeod. “We continue to successfully proceed through the environmental permitting phase to facilitate our primary strategy of launching Cerro Caliche into production.”

Sonoro’s Chairman, John Darch, added, “We are pleased to have engaged the services of SRK Consulting due to their extensive experience with mineral resources and operating mines in the near vicinity of Cerro Caliche.”

Over 55,000 meters of drilling have been completed at Cerro Caliche, confirming a broadly mineralized low-sulphidation epithermal vein structure and multiple northwest-trending gold mineralized zones along trend and near surface. To date, just over 30% of the 1,400-acre property has been mapped and assayed.

About SRK Consulting (U.S.), Inc.

SRK Consulting is an independent international mining consultancy firm, which provides focused advice and solutions to clients in the earth and water resource industries. The company has contributed to its clients' success for over 45 years in over 20,000 projects globally. It is based across 45 offices worldwide with leading mining specialists in fields such as due diligence, technical studies, mine waste and water management, permitting and mine rehabilitation.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.

Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

