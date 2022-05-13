SONORO GOLD WITHDRAWS PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, Canada, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) announces that, due to current capital market conditions, it has decided to withdraw its previously proposed non-brokered private placement offering of up to 17,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.18 per Unit announced on April 25, 2022. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions to determine a more favourable time to seek additional financing.



Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

