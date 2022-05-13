Log in
    SGO   CA83571A1021

SONORO GOLD CORP.

(SGO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/12 03:58:39 pm EDT
0.1300 CAD   -23.53%
SONORO GOLD WITHDRAWS PRIVATE PLACEMENT

05/13/2022 | 09:03am EDT
VANCOUVER, Canada, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP) (“Sonoro” or the “Company”) announces that, due to current capital market conditions, it has decided to withdraw its previously proposed non-brokered private placement offering of up to 17,000,000 units (the “Units”) at a price of C$0.18 per Unit announced on April 25, 2022. The Company will continue to monitor market conditions to determine a more favourable time to seek additional financing.

About Sonoro Gold Corp.
Sonoro Gold Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development Company holding the near-development-stage Cerro Caliche project and the exploration-stage San Marcial project in Sonora State, Mexico. The Company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of SONORO GOLD CORP.
Per:        Kenneth MacLeod
Kenneth MacLeod
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:
Sonoro Gold Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764
Email: info@sonorogold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

“THIS PRESS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES”


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
