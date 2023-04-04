Advanced search
    SGO   CA83571A1021

SONORO GOLD CORP.

(SGO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:22:43 2023-04-04 pm EDT
0.0900 CAD    0.00%
02:05pSonoro Gold : A High-Potential Investment Opportunity for Gold, CEO Clips Video
NE
07:01aSonoro Gold "has significant exploration potential" at Cerro Caliche
AQ
03/30Sonoro Gold updated mineral resource for the Cerro Caliche gold project only part of the story
AQ
Sonoro Gold: A High-Potential Investment Opportunity for Gold, CEO Clips Video

04/04/2023 | 02:05pm EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2023) - Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) - is rapidly developing its Cerro Caliche Gold Project in northern Mexico, with over 59,000m of drilling and over 420,000 ounces of gold resources contained within the pit shells and the potential for up to an additional 275,000 ounces of gold mineralization in the zones surrounding the pit shells which have been identified by drilling. This resource area represents less than 30% of the known mineralized zones on the property. The company is focused on bringing the project to production within the next 12 months, expanding its mineral resources and generating revenue from gold mining.



Cannot view this video? Visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/post/tsxv-sgo-ceo-clips-sonoro-gold-a-high-potential-investment-opportunity-for-gold-60sec

Sonoro Gold Corp. (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF)

https://sonorogold.com/

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips – are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV and 15+ financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo!Finance, and Wall Street Journal.

BTV – Business Television/CEO Clips

Discover Companies to Invest in

www.b-tv.com

Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/161252


© Newsfilecorp 2023
Income Statement Evolution
