    SGO   CA83571A1021

SONORO GOLD CORP.

(SGO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:11 2022-07-05 pm EDT
0.1400 CAD    0.00%
01:14pSONORO GOLD : Cerro c aliche gold p roject corporate presentation july 2022
PU
07/04Sonoro Gold & Silver Loses Near 7% as Closes $3 Million Offering
MT
07/04Sonoro Gold & Silver CLoses $3 Million Offering
MT
Sonoro Gold : CERRO C ALICHE GOLD P ROJECT CORPORATE PRESENTATION JULY 2022

07/05/2022 | 01:14pm EDT
CERRO CALICHE GOLD PROJECT

CORPORATE PRESENTATION - JULY 2022

QUALIFIED PERSON / LEGAL CAUTIONS

QUALIFIED PERSON:

All scientific or technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro Gold Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT CAUTIONS:

"Forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, including the NPV, IRR, initial and sustaining capital costs, operating costs, and LOM production of Cerro Caliche, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of Mineral Resource Estimates. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Company's projects, the failure to establish estimated Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2

SONORO GOLD CORP.

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Publicly listed gold exploration and development company (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FRA: 23SP)
  • Highly experienced management team in financing and developing resources
  • Highly experienced technical team in discovering, developing and operating gold deposits with 5M oz discovered
  • Collectively discovered and developed 12 gold and copper mines
  • Two precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico
    1. Cerro Caliche Gold Project - Flagship
    2. San Marcial Gold & Silver Project

SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

John Darch, Chairman & Director:

35 years experience as financier, developer & operator in international resource sector.

Kenneth MacLeod, President, CEO & Director:

35 years experience as financier and developer in the international resource sector.

Melvin Herdrick, P.Geo, VP Exploration:

45 years experience, inc. Head of Exploration Mexico for Phelps Dodge & Pediment Gold.

Jorge Diaz, VP Operations:

49 years experience in design/construction/operations as a mining engineer in Mexico.

3

CERRO CALICHE - PRIME LOCATION

4

CERRO CALICHE - HISTORIC MINES

Veta

de Oro

Buena Abejas

Suerte

Cerro Prieto

Cabeza

Japoneses

Mine

Blanca

Cuervos

El Colorado

San Quintín

Cerro Caliche Concession Area: 1,350 ha

Historic Drilling: 10,760 m in 105 Holes

La Española

5

Disclaimer

Sonoro Gold Corp. published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 17:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -5,87 M -4,50 M -4,50 M
Net cash 2021 1,53 M 1,17 M 1,17 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,90x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 16,7 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart SONORO GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sonoro Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,14
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Kenneth MacLeod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salil Dhaumya Chief Financial Officer
John M. Darch Executive Chairman
Jorge Diaz Vice President-Operations
Stephen Patrick Kenwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONORO GOLD CORP.-20.00%13
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.78%9 589
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-13.71%7 342
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-4.01%6 560
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.5.73%744
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-32.97%416