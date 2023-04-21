Advanced search
    SGO   CA83571A1021

SONORO GOLD CORP.

(SGO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:59:10 2023-04-21 pm EDT
0.0850 CAD   +6.25%
04/21Sonoro Gold : Corporate presentation april 2023
PU
04/20Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Updated Its Research Coverage for Sonoro Gold
AQ
04/04Sonoro Gold : A High-Potential Investment Opportunity for Gold, CEO Clips Video
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sonoro Gold : CORPORATE PRESENTATION APRIL 2023

04/21/2023 | 10:27pm EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

APRIL 2023

CERRO CALICHE GOLD PROJECT

QUALIFIED PERSON / LEGAL CAUTIONS

QUALIFIED PERSON:

All scientific or technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro Gold Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT CAUTIONS:

"Forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, including the NPV, IRR, initial and sustaining capital costs, operating costs, and LOM production of Cerro Caliche, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of Mineral Resource Estimates. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Company's projects, the failure to establish estimated Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2

SONORO GOLD CORP. - INTRODUCTION

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

  • Publicly listed gold exploration and development company (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FRA: 23SP)
  • Highly experienced management team in financing and developing resources
  • Highly experienced technical team in discovering, developing and operating gold deposits with 5M oz discovered
  • Collectively discovered and developed 12 gold and copper mines
  • Two precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico
    1. Cerro Caliche Gold Project - Flagship
    2. San Marcial Gold & Silver Project

SENIOR MANAGEMENT TEAM

John Darch, Chairman & Director:

35 years experience as financier, developer & operator in the international resource sector.

Kenneth MacLeod, President, CEO & Director:

35 years experience as financier and developer in the international resource sector.

Melvin Herdrick, P.Geo, VP Exploration:

45 years experience, formerly Head of Exploration Mexico for Phelps Dodge & Pediment Gold.

Jorge Diaz, VP Operations:

49 years experience in design/construction/operations as a mining engineer in Mexico.

3

CERRO CALICHE - PRIME LOCATION

4

CERRO CALICHE DRILLING TO DATE

5

Disclaimer

Sonoro Gold Corp. published this content on 22 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2023 02:26:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
