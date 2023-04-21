Sonoro Gold : CORPORATE PRESENTATION APRIL 2023

QUALIFIED PERSON / LEGAL CAUTIONS

QUALIFIED PERSON:

All scientific or technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro Gold Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT CAUTIONS:

"Forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, including the NPV, IRR, initial and sustaining capital costs, operating costs, and LOM production of Cerro Caliche, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of Mineral Resource Estimates. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information . Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Company's projects, the failure to establish estimated Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.