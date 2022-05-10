Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Sonoro Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGO   CA83571A1021

SONORO GOLD CORP.

(SGO)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  05/09 03:57:03 pm EDT
0.1500 CAD   -16.67%
05/09Sonoro Gold Updates its Preliminary Economic Analysis for the Cerro Caliche Gold Project in Mexico
MT
05/09IIROC Trading Resumption - SGO
AQ
05/09Sonoro announces positive updated pea results increasing pre-tax npv to usd $84.4 million and pre-tax irr to 74.9%
GL
Sonoro Gold: Invitation to VRIC Booth 412

05/10/2022 | 07:05am EDT
Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2022) - Sonoro Gold (TSXV: SGO) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #412 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 – Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Alongside the former Canadian Prime Minister and Mexican President are best selling finance author Robert “Rich Dad” Kiyosaki, dozens of globally respected economists, legendary money managers, and investors. The conversations on stage will cover the most important investment opportunities and key issues in macro-finance.

The VRIC will include a marketplace of 225 investment opportunities in the mining industry, spanning early-stage exploration to advanced producing mines.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Sonoro Gold
Brandon Kolybaba
9028807335
brandon@sonorogold.com
sonorogold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2022
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 17,9 M 13,8 M 13,8 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,4%
Chart SONORO GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sonoro Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,15 CAD
Average target price 0,27 CAD
Spread / Average Target 80,0%
Managers and Directors
Kenneth MacLeod President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Salil Dhaumya Chief Financial Officer
John M. Darch Executive Chairman
Jorge Diaz Vice President-Operations
Stephen Patrick Kenwood Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONORO GOLD CORP.-14.29%14
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.04%9 750
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-3.36%8 287
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.8.02%7 636
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.7.94%759
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-24.94%486