Sonoro Gold : MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

SONORO GOLD CORP.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

For the six months ended June 30, 2022

Caliche concessions. The Company has an option to purchase the Cerro Caliche NSR at any time for USD $1,000,000 for each one percent of the Cerro Caliche NSR.

On March 14, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement (the "Rosario Option Agreement") with a resident of Tucson, Arizona (the "Rosario Vendor"), to acquire a 100% interest (the "Rosario Option") in the Rosario Group of Concessions ("Rosario") for total consideration of USD $1,600,000 payable in instalments over 72-months.

Under the terms of the Rosario Option Agreement, the Rosario Vendor will be entitled to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("Rosario NSR") from the proceeds of the sale of minerals from the Rosario concession. The Company has an option to purchase the Rosario NSR at any time for USD $1,000,000 for each one percent of the Rosario NSR.

On May 29, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement with two residents of Sonora, Mexico to acquire a 100% interest in the Tres Amigos concession for total consideration of USD $130,000 payable in instalments over 48 months. In April 2022, the instalment of USD $14,444 was paid, securing 100% title to the concession through the execution of an "Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement".

On August 10, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement with a resident of Sonora, Mexico, to acquire a 100% interest in the El Colorado concession for total consideration of USD $100,000 payable in two instalments. In February 2019, the final instalment of USD $50,000 was paid, securing 100% title to the concession through the execution of an "Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement".

On October 5, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement with a resident of Sonora, Mexico to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabeza Blanca concession for total consideration of USD $175,000 payable in installments over two years, plus 250,000 common shares. In September 2020, the final installment of USD $70,000 was paid securing 100% title to the concession through the execution of an "Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement".

Under Mexican law, mineral exploration rights are separate from surface rights and concession holders are required to negotiate with the landowner to access the land. Surface rights for the Cerro Caliche Project are controlled by the Rancho Cerro Prieto, a family-owned ranch. In June 2018, MMP entered into a seven-year surface rights agreement in consideration of annual payments of USD $48,800.

Cerro Caliche - Exploration History

The Cerro Caliche Project has been the subject of exploratory work and artisan mining since the 1800s. Despite the scarcity of records, numerous small scale prospecting pits as well as shallow shafts and tunnels are evident throughout the property with several of the workings now overgrown with thick vegetation. Following the 2018 acquisition of the Cerro Caliche concessions, the Company carried out an in-depth analysis of historical data from prior exploration programs conducted on the property between 2006 and 2011 by prior operators. In September 2018, the Company initiated a multi-phase exploration program of drilling, geological mapping, and surface rock sampling. Between October 2018 and April 2021, the Company completed 34,500 meters of drilling, confirming the presence of a broadly mineralized low- sulphidation epithermal vein structure and the presence of multiple northwest trending gold mineralized zones along trend and near surface.

August 2020: Launch Phase III Drilling Program at Cerro Caliche

In August 2020, the Company commenced its Phase III drilling program to demonstrate a material expansion of the concession's oxide gold mineralization and support a proposed Heap Leach Mining Operation (HLMO) with a conceptual operating capacity of up to 15,000 tons per day (tpd).

Drilling results confirmed a material expansion of several mineralized zones as well as the potential coalescence of at least two mineralized zones into a single body of shallow, oxide gold mineralization.

In November 2020, the Company engaged McClelland Laboratories of Sparks, Nevada to conduct independent metallurgical testing of the mineralization at Cerro Caliche. The Company delivered to McClelland over 5,500 kilograms of mineralized material from ten 85-mm diameter PQ core holes drilled at five distinct zones from central and western regions of the property. Metallurgical testing will help determine the heap leach characteristics of the oxide mineralization, provide quantified estimates of gold and silver recovery and offer recommendations for crushing sizes and associated process flow sheet development.