    SGO   CA83571A1021

SONORO GOLD CORP.

(SGO)
  Report
Sonoro Gold : Metals Investor Forum

09/18/2021 | 01:32am EDT
CORPORATE PRESENTATION

METALS INVESTOR FORUM 2021

SEPTEMBER 16, 2021

Qualified Person / Legal Cautions

QUALIFIED PERSON:

All scientific or technical information contained in this presentation has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Kenwood, P.Geo., a Director of Sonoro Gold Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT CAUTIONS:

"forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Cerro Caliche project, and future plans and objectives of the Company, including the NPV, IRR, initial and sustaining capital costs, operating costs, and LOM production of Cerro Caliche, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of the Company and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of Mineral Resource Estimates. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the Company's projects, the failure to establish estimated Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, and global economic conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law or the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's complete public disclosure record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

2

Company Overview

Highlights

  • Publicly listed gold exploration and development company (TSXV: SGO) (OTCQB: SMOFF) (FRA: 23SP)
  • Highly experienced management team in financing and developing resource deposits
  • Highly experienced technical team in discovering, developing and operating gold deposits with 5M oz discovered
  • Collectively discovered and developed 12 gold and copper mines
  • Two precious metals properties in Sonora, Mexico
    1. Cerro Caliche Gold Project - Flagship
    2. San Marcial Gold & Silver Project

Management Team

John Darch, Chairman & Director:

35 years experience as financier, developer & operator in international resource sector.

Kenneth MacLeod, President, CEO & Director:

35 years experience as financier and developer in the international resource sector.

Melvin Herdrick, P.Geo, VP Exploration:

45 years experience, inc. Head of Exploration Mexico for Phelps Dodge & Pediment Gold.

Jorge Diaz, Operations Manager, Mexico:

49 years experience in design/construction/operations as a mining engineer in Mexico,

Curtis Turner, Director:

15 years experience in resource finance & operations, m&a, govt & community relations.

Steve Kenwood, P.Geo, Director & Qualified Person:

25 years mineral exploration experience with Cominco, Prime Expl. & Adrian Resources.

Neil Maedel, Executive Director, Corporate Finance:

30 years experience in international venture capital and resource sector financing.

James Taylor, Director:

35 years experience as an investment advisor specializing on resource sector financing.

Salil Dhaumya, CPA, CMA, Chief Financial Officer:

20 years financial and administrative experiences with public companies.

3

Cerro Caliche - Prime Location

Location

  • 3 hours north of Hermosillo
  • 3 hours south of Tucson, AZ
  • First-classinfrastructure
  • Pro-miningjurisdiction
  • Neighboring gold mines
    • Equinox Gold's Mercedes Gold Mine
    • Goldgroup's Cerro Prieto Gold Mine
    • Agnico Eagle's Santa Gertrudis Gold Project
    • Magna Gold Corp's San Francisco Mine

Sonora State, Mexico

4

Cerro Caliche PEA Highlights

PEA Highlights ($1,750/oz gold price)

USD $41.5 million

323.5k oz AuEq

After-Tax NPV (5%)

LOM Total Production

32.5%

56,500 oz AuEq

After Tax IRR

Annual Production (Years 1-3)

USD $32.2 million

74% Recovery

Initial Capital Costs

Gold Recovery Rate

2.2 Years

$1,227/oz

Payback Period

Cash Costs

7 Years

$1,351/oz

Life of Mine

All-in-Sustaining Cost

The PEA has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101 by D.E.N.M. Engineering Ltd. of Burlington, Ontario with an updated resource estimation completed by Micon International Ltd. of Toronto, and metallurgical testing completed by McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, Nevada.

5

Disclaimer

Sonoro Gold Corp. published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 05:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
