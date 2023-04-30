Sonoro Gold : View 2022-Q4-MD&A

(An Exploration Stage Company) MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022 300 - 2489 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver BC V7V 1E1

SONORO GOLD CORP MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the year ended December 31, 2022 INTRODUCTION This Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") includes financial information from, and should be read in conjunction with, Sonoro Gold Corp's (the "Company" or "Sonoro") audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto for the year ended December 31, 2022. All figures presented in this MD&A are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. This MD&A was prepared with information available to April 21, 2023. Additional information and disclosure relating to the Company can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This MD&A contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These include, without limitation: the Company's anticipated results and developments in the Company's operations in future periods;

planned exploration and development of its mineral properties;

planned expenditures and budgets;

evaluation of the potential impact of future accounting changes;

estimates concerning share-based compensation and carrying value of properties; and

share-based compensation and carrying value of properties; and other matters that may occur in the future. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on expectations of future performance and planned work programs. Statements concerning mineral resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent that they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered if the related property is developed. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made a number of assumptions with respect to, including among other things, the price of gold and other metals, economic and political conditions, and continuity of operations. Although the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information contained or incorporated by reference herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: fluctuations in mineral prices;

the Company's dependence on a limited number of mineral projects;

the nature of mineral exploration and mining and the uncertain commercial viability of certain mineral deposits;

the Company's lack of operating revenues;

the Company's ability to obtain necessary financing to fund the development of its mineral properties or the completion of further exploration programs;

jurisdictional operating risks which can over time include changes in political, economic, regulatory and taxation regimes;

governmental regulations and specifically the ability to obtain necessary licenses and permits;

risks related to the Company's mineral properties being subject to prior unregistered agreements, transfers, or claims and other defects in title;

fluctuations in the currency markets; 2

SONORO GOLD CORP MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the year ended December 31, 2022 changes in environmental laws and regulations which may increase the costs of doing business and restrict the Company's operations;

risks related to the Company's dependence on key personnel; and

estimates used in the Company's consolidated financial statements proving to be incorrect. This is not an exhaustive list of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS Sonoro was incorporated in Ontario on November 30, 1944 under the Company Act of Ontario. On January 15, 2007, the Company was issued a Certificate of Continuation by the Province of British Columbia. The Company's principal business activity is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company is a publicly-traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SGO". The Company has financed its current exploration and development activities principally by the issuance of common shares. The Company intends to continue relying upon the issuance of securities to finance its future activities but there can be no assurance that such financing will be available on a timely basis under terms acceptable to the Company. HIGHLIGHTS In April 2022, the Company completed its Phase III exploration program including 34,500 meters of core and reverse circulation drilling.

On October 29, 2021, Sonoro filed an independent preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") technical report on the Cerro Caliche project.

In May 2022, the Company completed its Phase IV drilling program at its Cerro Caliche project, bringing the total core and reverse circulation drilling conducted by Sonoro to 42,330 meters. In addition, a total of 13,007 meters of drilling by prior operators has been incorporated into the Company's resource database, bringing the total NI 43-101 compliant drilling to 55,337 meters.

43-101 compliant drilling to 55,337 meters. In November 2021, the Company commenced its Phase IV drilling program at its Cerro Caliche project.

On June 23, 2022, Sonoro filed an updated independent PEA technical report on the Cerro Caliche project.

In June 2022, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 20,050,000 units at $0.15 per unit for proceeds of $3,007,500. Subscribers to this private placement included two consultants of the Company who subscribed to $377,500 and to whom the Company paid $227,320 for consulting services rendered in the year.

non-brokered private placement offering of 20,050,000 units at $0.15 per unit for proceeds of $3,007,500. Subscribers to this private placement included two consultants of the Company who subscribed to $377,500 and to whom the Company paid $227,320 for consulting services rendered in the year. In October 2022, the Company closed a non-brokered private placement offering of 4,160,732 units at $0.15 per unit for proceeds of $624,110.

non-brokered private placement offering of 4,160,732 units at $0.15 per unit for proceeds of $624,110. As at December 31, 2022, the Company has $433,523 of subscriptions receivable in relation to the private placements described above. The Company intends to settle loans payable with the subscriptions receivable, pending approval from the exchange.

In November 2022, the Company engaged SRK Consulting (U.S.) Inc. to prepare a NI 43-101 compliant updated mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the Cerro Caliche project. 3

SONORO GOLD CORP MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS For the year ended December 31, 2022 PROJECT UPDATE: Cerro Caliche Project The Cerro Caliche Project is located in the Cucurpe Municipality of Sonora State in northwestern Mexico and is comprised of 15 contiguous mining concessions covering a total area of 1,350.10 hectares (ha). The concessions are held under five Option to Purchase or Assignment of Title agreements by the Company's wholly owned Mexican subsidiary Minera Mar De Plata, S.A. de C.V. ("MMP"). Cerro Caliche Option Agreements On January 23, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement (the "Cerro Caliche Option Agreement") with a resident of Sonora, Mexico (the "Cerro Caliche Vendor"), to acquire a 100% interest (the "Cerro Caliche Option") in the Cerro Caliche Group of Concessions ("Cerro Caliche"), for total consideration of USD $2,977,000 payable in instalments over 72-months. Under the terms of the Cerro Caliche Option Agreement, the Cerro Caliche Vendor will be entitled to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("Cerro Caliche NSR") from the proceeds of the sale of minerals from the Cerro Caliche concessions. The Company has an option to purchase the Cerro Caliche NSR at any time for USD $1,000,000 for each one percent of the Cerro Caliche NSR. On March 14, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement (the "Rosario Option Agreement") with a resident of Tucson, Arizona (the "Rosario Vendor"), to acquire a 100% interest (the "Rosario Option") in the Rosario Group of Concessions ("Rosario") for total consideration of USD $1,600,000 payable in instalments over 72-months. Under the terms of the Rosario Option Agreement, the Rosario Vendor will be entitled to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("Rosario NSR") from the proceeds of the sale of minerals from the Rosario concession. The Company has an option to purchase the Rosario NSR at any time for USD $1,000,000 for each one percent of the Rosario NSR. On May 29, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement with two residents of Sonora, Mexico to acquire a 100% interest in the Tres Amigos concession for total consideration of USD $130,000 payable in instalments over 48 months. In April 2022, the final instalment of USD $14,444 was paid, securing 100% title to the concession through the execution of an "Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement". On August 10, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement with a resident of Sonora, Mexico, to acquire a 100% interest in the El Colorado concession for total consideration of USD $100,000 payable in two instalments. In February 2019, the final instalment of USD $50,000 was paid, securing 100% title to the concession through the execution of an "Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement". On October 5, 2018, MMP entered into an option agreement with a resident of Sonora, Mexico to acquire a 100% interest in the Cabeza Blanca concession for total consideration of USD $175,000 payable in installments over two years, plus 250,000 common shares. In September 2021, the final installment of USD $70,000 was paid securing 100% title to the concession through the execution of an "Assignment of Title to Mining Concession Agreement". Under Mexican law, mineral exploration rights are separate from surface rights and concession holders are required to negotiate with the landowner to access the land. Surface rights for the Cerro Caliche Project are controlled by the Rancho Cerro Prieto, a family-owned ranch. In June 2018, MMP entered into a seven-year surface rights agreement in consideration of annual payments of USD $48,800. Cerro Caliche - Exploration History The Cerro Caliche Project has been the subject of exploratory work and artisan mining since the 1800s. Despite the scarcity of records, numerous small scale prospecting pits as well as shallow shafts and tunnels are evident throughout the property with several of the workings now overgrown with thick vegetation. Following the 2018 acquisition of the Cerro Caliche concessions, the Company carried out an in-depth analysis of historical data from prior exploration programs conducted on the property between 2006 and 2011 by prior operators. In September 2018, the Company initiated a multi-phase exploration program of drilling, geological mapping, and surface rock sampling. Between October 2018 and April 2022, the Company completed 42,330 meters of drilling, confirming the presence of a broadly mineralized low- sulphidation epithermal vein structure and the presence of multiple northwest trending gold mineralized zones along trend and near surface. 4