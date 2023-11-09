(Alliance News) - De' Longhi Spa reported Thursday that profits rose for both the nine months and the third quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Net income rose 43 percent in the nine months, to EUR142.2 million from EUR99.4 million, and more than doubled in the third quarter, to EUR59.5 million from EUR27.7 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenues fell in the nine months to EUR2.00 billion from EUR2.13 billion but rose in the quarter to EUR706.6 million from EUR683.8 million.

Net industrial margin was good in the quarter, up to EUR346.1 million from EUR319.4 million, but fell in the nine months, to EUR986.2 million from EUR1.02 billion.

Ebitda rose to EUR260.9 million from EUR217.8 million in the nine months and to EUR265.1 million from EUR212.0 million on an adjusted basis. In the third quarter alone, it increased to EUR101.9 million from EUR67.2 million and to EUR105.0 million from ERU62.9 million on an adjusted basis.

Operating income improved to EUR182.8 million from EUR141.2 million in the nine months and to EUR74.7 million from EUR40.9 million.

The group ended the third quarter with a positive Net Financial Position as of September 30 of EUR326 million, up EUR27.2 million in the nine months and EUR297.2 million in the 12 months. Similarly, NFP to banks and other lenders also improved both in the nine months by EUR21.9 million and in the rolling 12 months by EUR295.4 million to EUR411.3 million.

By year-end, the company expects Ebitda in the range of EUR420 million to EUR440 million.

De' Longhi's stock is up 5.9 percent to EUR25.04 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.