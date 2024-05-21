May 21, 2024 at 01:16 pm EDT

Macy's Tops Earnings Estimates. Its New Turnaround Plan Starts to Pay Off.

The department store raised its earnings guidance for the fiscal year.

XPeng Narrows Quarterly Loss on Better Sales, Margins

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker guided for a rise in second-quarter vehicle deliveries after its first-quarter net loss narrowed on higher sales and improved margins.

Lowe's stock rises after retailer tops earnings estimates

Lowe's Cos. Inc.'s stock rose 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the home-improvement retailer posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings as a decline in big ticket spending was partially offset by positive performance in Pro and online.

AutoZone Earnings Beat Estimates. The Stock Drops Anyway.

The auto-parts retailer posted adjusted earnings of $36.69 a share on sales of $4.24 billion.

Sonos Picks a Good Time to Plug Into Headphones

The premium-headphone market is soaring while Sonos speaker sales are sagging, but the competition with Apple will be fierce.

JPMorgan's Consumer Business Is Doing Great. Its Customers Are Just OK.

The nation's largest lender sees borrowers trading down but still spending.

CyberArk to Acquire Venafi for $1.5 Billion as Cyber Market Shows Signs of Recovery

Vendors are eyeing acquisitions and IPOs as the cybersecurity market regains investor interest.

Real-Estate Downsizing Finally Comes for Your Pharmacy

CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid are closing hundreds of stores as discount retailers and e-commerce outlets increase competition.

Samsung, Stung by AI Missteps, Ousts Its Top Semiconductor Executive

The South Korean tech company has tapped a turnaround specialist, hoping to grab more business with the likes of Nvidia.

China Vanke Secures Fresh Loan

The major Chinese developer has secured a fresh loan that takes its total borrowings this month to more than US$1 billion, part of ongoing efforts to temper liquidity pressures as it seeks to finish housing projects.

