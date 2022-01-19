Log in
    SONO   US83570H1086

SONOS, INC.

(SONO)
Sonos Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call

01/19/2022 | 04:16pm EST
Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 the company will report financial results for the first quarter ended January 1, 2022. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The live conference call may also be accessed toll free by dialing (888) 330-2454 with conference ID 1804222. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (240) 789-2714.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 947 M - -
Net income 2022 184 M - -
Net cash 2022 814 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 415 M 3 415 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 525
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Patrick Spence President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brittany Bagley Chief Financial Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Chairman
Maxime Bouvat-Merlin Senior VP-Hardware & Operations
Julius Genachowski Independent Director
