    SONO   US83570H1086

SONOS, INC.

(SONO)
Sonos : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

07/21/2021 | 04:06pm EDT
Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that after market close on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 the company will report financial results for the third quarter ended July 3, 2021. The company will issue a press release and accompanying slide presentation at that time which will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/reports-and-filings/default.aspx#section=earningsreports.

The company will host a conference call and Q&A to discuss the results on the same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call and Q&A will be accessible at https://investors.sonos.com/news-and-events/default.aspx. A replay of the webcast and transcript will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The live conference call may also be accessed toll free by dialing (833) 921-1637 with conference ID 8063688. Participants outside the U.S. can access the call by dialing (236) 714-2128.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world’s leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful home design aesthetic, simplicity of use and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 666 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net cash 2021 705 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 37,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 088 M 4 088 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 1 427
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart SONOS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonos, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SONOS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 32,81 $
Average target price 44,00 $
Spread / Average Target 34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Spence President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brittany Bagley Chief Financial Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Chairman
Maxime Bouvat-Merlin Senior VP-Hardware & Operations
Julius Genachowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOS, INC.40.27%4 346
SONY GROUP CORPORATION6.03%121 373
PANASONIC CORPORATION10.29%27 575
LG ELECTRONICS INC.20.74%24 822
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION13.42%16 304
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-6.89%14 828