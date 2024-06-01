Identification

The reporting entity is Sonos, Inc. ("Sonos") - Business Number 846938876.

This report is a being submitted as a single report, covering the 2023 financial reporting year.

Steps Taken in 2023

In this section, we outline the steps that Sonos has taken during its previous financial year to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labour or child labour is used at any step of the production of goods in Canada or elsewhere, or of goods imported into Canada.

Sonos maintains a robust program to prevent and mitigate forced labour and child labour in our supply chain. We are affiliate members of the Responsible Business Alliance("RBA"), the world's largest industry coalition dedicated to responsible business conduct in global supply chains. As part of our commitment, we utilize verified third party auditors to audit our suppliers across a wide range of environmental and human rights impacts, including the fight against forced labour and child labour in supply chains. We require our suppliers to adhere to the Sonos Supplier Code of Conduct, a comprehensive set of standards addressing many topics, including the fair treatment of workers, business ethics, health, safety, and environmental impacts. To foster positive outcomes, we establish clear channels of communication with our suppliers and follow well-defined protocols, including responsible labour practices.

Sonos focuses our audits on our key / major suppliers, which represent 80% of our supply chain spend, in line with Responsible Business Alliance standards. We conduct in-person audits on critical or high-risk suppliers.

In FY23, we expanded our global supplier base into new regions while effectively managing risk. Transparency is critical to our progress and we report our results annually in our Listen Better Report at sustainability.sonos.com. We audited 100% of our key suppliers through the RBA Self Assessment Questionnaire or on-site audits. We also audited 100% of our suppliers with critical issues in person.