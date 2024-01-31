Sonos launches immersive red carpet experience with popular hip hop duo Flyana Boss as hosts

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO), the world’s leading sound experience company, is partnering with The Recording Academy and Flyana Boss to bring the magic of Sonos to life with exciting red carpet activations and amplified sound experiences at this year’s GRAMMY House. The Recording Academy®’s GRAMMY® House returns February 1st-3rd, celebrating music makers, culture creators and rising industry leaders with three program-packed days leading up to the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards® airing Sun, Feb. 4 on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Sonos has teamed up with Flyana Boss, the powerful female rap duo shaping music and culture, to host the Sonos red carpet experience at this year’s #GRAMMYsNextGen Party and Academy Proud event. The Flyana Boss duo, Folayan and Bobbi, will take center stage as the Sonos red carpet hosts, where attendees will have an opportunity to meet them and have their own red carpet moment via an immersive content capture experience. From the Red Carpet to the Speakeasy, Sonos speakers will envelop guests in rich, dynamic sound. The Recording Academy will also honor the 2024 Class of #GRAMMYsNextGen Ambassadors and Advisors with a private Power Brunch on February 3rd, where Sonos will celebrate their contributions by gifting all attendees the Sonos Era 300, its revolutionary new spatial audio speaker. With next level audio that hits you from every direction, Era 300 doesn’t just surround you, it puts you inside the heart of your music.

“Sonos is thrilled to partner with the Recording Academy and Flyana Boss to bring premium sound experiences to the 2024 GRAMMY House – a collaboration that reinforces our profound connection to the creator community, and underscores our commitment to delivering unparalleled listening experiences. GRAMMY House is a testament to the diverse and inspiring artist and creator community, and Sonos is proud to be a part of this celebration,” said Deirdre Findlay, Sonos Chief Commercial Officer.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

About The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards® — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators. For more information about the GRAMMY Awards and the Recording Academy, please visit GRAMMY.com and RecordingAcademy.com.

About Flyana Boss

Hailing from Detroit, MI, and Dallas, TX, MCs and multi-instrumentalists Bobbi LaNea and Folayan met at a Los Angeles music college, forming Flyana Boss – a name that rhymes with Diana Ross and embodies a spirit of flyness and bossness. Bursting onto the scene with their breakout single "You Wish," produced by hitmaker Marky Style, Flyana Boss quickly gained attention, landing the duo a #1 debut on Spotify's Viral 50 in the US and #6 globally, followed by an iconic remix featuring rising it-girl Kaliii and the legendary Missy Elliott. The duo then embarked on their debut tour on Janelle Monáe's The Age Of Pleasure Tour, followed by a special guest appearance on KE$HA’s “The Only Love” Tour, while continuing to make waves with new singles like "Bitch Imma Star," "Big One," and “UFHO.” As they gear up for The Bosstanical Garden Tour in February 2024, Flyana Boss is poised to become a prominent force in the hip-hop industry, leaving an incredible mark on music lovers worldwide.

