Nov 21 (Reuters) -

* SONOS WILL MAKE A LONG-AWAITED PUSH INTO HEADPHONES WITH A MODEL PRICED UPWARDS OF $400 THAT’S SLATED TO BE RELEASED AS EARLY AS APRI- BLOOMBERG NEWS

* SONOS AIMING TO INTRODUCE A TV SET-TOP BOX AS EARLY AS THE END OF 2024- BLOOMBERG NEWS Source text: https://bloom.bg/3ukNUt4