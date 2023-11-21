More about the company
Sonos, Inc. engaged in the business of developing wireless multi-room home audio systems. The Company operates as a sound experience brand. The Company's products include speakers, portable speakers, home theatre, sets, accessories, architectural, components, and speaker recommender. Its accessories include custom-designed stands, mounts, shelves, cables, chargers, and more. The Company provides customers with access to voice control, streaming music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobook content, enabling them to control and listen to a range of audio entertainment. Its products allow customers to convert third-party wired systems, stereo systems and home theater set-ups into its easy-to-use, wirelessly controlled streaming music system. Its platform is used by a broad set of content providers, including leading streaming music services and third-party developers. The Company's streaming content is available on Apple Music, Pandora, Spotify, and TuneIn.