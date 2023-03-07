Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sonos, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SONO   US83570H1086

SONOS, INC.

(SONO)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
20.20 USD   -0.69%
09:04aSonos becomes Apple Music's first partner to bring spatial audio to the home
BU
09:03aSonos Unveils Era 300 And Era 100 : The Next Generation of Smart Speakers Built for the Future of Immersive Listening
BU
08:34aSonos Unveils Era 300 And Era 100 : The Next Generation of Smart S…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sonos becomes Apple Music's first partner to bring spatial audio to the home

03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced it will add support for spatial audio on Apple Music in what will be a significant expansion of its next-gen sound experience offerings. Sonos customers will have access to spatial audio on Apple Music starting March 28, 2023.

Spatial audio delivers a multi-dimensional immersive sound experience that is fast becoming a primary recording format among leading artists, producers and engineers. Available on Sonos Era 300, Arc, and Beam (Gen 2), Apple Music with spatial audio will place listeners at the center of their music with an ever growing catalog of tracks and expertly curated playlists featuring renowned artists across all genres.

“It’s a thrilling time in music as spatial audio - and the artist creativity that comes with it - continues to grow,” said Giles Martin, Grammy Award-winning producer, songwriter, and composer and VP of Sound Experience at Sonos. “Sonos continues to put its listeners at the forefront of sound innovation, ensuring they have access through Apple Music to transformative experiences like spatial audio with Dolby Atmos, so they can feel more from the content they love.”

For more information, visit sonos.com, and follow along on @sonos.

About Sonos

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is the world’s leading sound experience company. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about SONOS, INC.
09:04aSonos becomes Apple Music's first partner to bring spatial audio to the home
BU
09:03aSonos Unveils Era 300 And Era 100 : The Next Generation of Smart Speakers Built for the Fu..
BU
08:34aSonos Unveils Era 300 And Era 100 : The Next Generation of Smart S…
PU
03/03Sonos Announces Participation in Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
BU
02/17Insider Sell: Sonos
MT
02/13Insider Sell: Sonos
MT
02/13Insider Sell: Sonos
MT
02/09Tech Down as Rush Into Sector Slows -- Tech Roundup
DJ
02/09MGM Resorts, Sonos rise; Mattel, Affirm Holdings fall
AQ
02/09Sector Update: Tech Stocks Rise Thursday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SONOS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 720 M - -
Net income 2023 23,3 M - -
Net cash 2023 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 125x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 572 M 2 572 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,29x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 844
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart SONOS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sonos, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SONOS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 20,20 $
Average target price 22,83 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Patrick Spence President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward Peter Lazarus CFO, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Chairman
Ruth Sleeter Chief Information Officer & SVP
Maxime Bouvat-Merlin Senior VP-Hardware & Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOS, INC.19.53%2 572
SONY GROUP CORPORATION17.99%107 451
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION9.28%20 831
LG ELECTRONICS INC.32.37%15 009
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD20.10%10 672
SHARP CORPORATION0.42%4 532