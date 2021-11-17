Sonos forecasts 2022 sales above estimates; shares rise

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sonos Inc on Wednesday forecast
fiscal 2022 sales above analyst estimates, despite facing
backlogs for its smart speakers because of supply constraints.
Sonos said it expects fiscal 2022 sales of between $1.925
billion and $2 billion, above Wall Street estimates of $1.86
billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Shares of Sonos were up 4.6% to $35 in after-hours trading
following the results.
For the fiscal fourth quarter ended Oct. 2, Sonos reported
sales of $359.54 million and a profit, excluding items, of 8
cents per share, compared with expectations for sales of $360.2
million and a loss of 7 cents per share, according to Refinitiv
data.
Santa Barbara, California-based Sonos has fended off
challenges from major tech companies such as Apple Inc
that tried to enter the market for premium-priced smart speakers
but have since scaled back to lower price points. Sonos earlier
this year introduced Roam, a sub-$200 product that aims to
introduce the Sonos brand to a broader audience.
Sonos said it expects gross margins of 46% to 47% for fiscal
2022, in line with analyst expectations. The company in recent
years diversified its supply chain away from China to include
Malaysian factories in an effort to mitigate U.S. tariffs. This
year, it has worked though both chip shortages and backups at
U.S. ports.
Chief Executive Patrick Spence said the company imports its
products via planes and ships, depending on the size.
"We've particularly pushed on air to try and make sure that
we're meeting customer needs in the holiday period," Spence told
Reuters, noting that the uptick in air cargo is factored into
the company's margin forecast. "We'll do whatever we can to
sustainably bring products in and be smart about that."
Sonos also said it had finished a $100 million share buyback
program and would initiate a new $150 million repurchase
program.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)