Sonos : Brian Eno Premieres Three Hundred Tracks on The Lighthouse, a New…

06/08/2021
Santa Barbara, Calif. - June 8, 2021 - Today Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) debuts an exclusive new Sonos Radio HD station from Brian Eno called The Lighthouse, launching alongside the expanded availability of Sonos Radio HD into Austria, Canada, France, Germany and The Netherlands. Since its launch in April 2020, Sonos Radio has continued to evolve and expand its programming with artists at the creative helm, offering unparalleled experiences for artists and music fans to connect through human-curated content and music discovery.

A lifelong creator and innovator, Eno collaborated with Sonos Radio to design a new station format that explores his extensive archive of unreleased work. The Lighthouse will serve as a living collection where Eno will premiere both past and new musical projects directly to fans across the world, giving listeners rare insight into an illustrious career spanning more than 50 years of creating, producing and redefining music. The Lighthouse will bring this music exclusively to listeners of Sonos Radio HD, the ad-free, high-definition audio tier of Sonos' popular streaming service, Sonos Radio.

'The music that will be broadcast from The Lighthouse covers a pretty broad period,' explained Eno. 'The earliest track we have at the moment is from 1990. We will be adding more pieces as time goes on. New pieces will be entering the mix and some of that will go back even further. You will be listening to a sequence of tracks which will be randomly generated, chosen by chance so there is the possibility of odd, I hope exciting collisions - things that are very slow next to things that are very fast next to things that have no tempo, no pulse at all.'

Over the coming months, Eno will host a series of three programs related to The Lighthouse, starting with Program 1, where he discusses the unreleased material and why he's finally decided to dig into the archive and share it with the world. Program 1 is available starting today on The Lighthouse on Sonos Radio HD and free to all Sonos customers through the in-app Sonos Sound System archive. Listeners everywhere can tune in on Mixcloud.

'On Sonos Radio, we strive to provide a creative outlet for the artists we collaborate with,' said Joe Dawson, Director of Content and Brand Platforms at Sonos. 'For months, we've been working with Brian Eno to bring his creative vision for The Lighthouse to life, redefining the possibilities of a radio station. With this living archive, fans can continuously immerse themselves in decades of Brian's unheard music. This project is a testament to how we approach partnering with artists, bringing exclusive content to the service and continuing to evolve the experience for our listeners on Sonos Radio.'

In addition to bringing new content to both tiers of service, today, Sonos Radio HD is expanding beyond the United States and United Kingdom into five new territories with Austria, Canada, France, Germany and The Netherlands, giving millions of Sonos owners access to the ad-free, high-definition streaming tier with skips, repeats and an expanded catalogue of exclusive programming including The Lighthouse. Sonos Radio HD is available in these markets on Sonos' S2 app starting today. Customers can subscribe on sonos.com for $7.99/€7.99 per month after a free, one month trial. Listeners everywhere can tune-in to select Sonos Radio shows through Mixcloud.

About Brian Eno
Brian Eno - musician, producer, visual artist and activist first came to international prominence in the early seventies as a founding member of British Band, Roxy Music, followed by a series of solo albums and collaborations. His work as producer includes albums with Talking Heads, Devo, David Bowie, U2, Laurie Anderson, James, Jane Siberry and Coldplay, while his long list of collaborations include recordings with David Byrne, Jon Hassell, Harold Budd, John Cale, Grace Jones, Karl Hyde, James Blake and most recently with his brother, Roger, on 'Mixing Colours'. His visual experiments with light and video continue to parallel his musical career, with exhibitions and installations all over the globe. To date he has released over forty solo albums and exhibited extensively, as far afield as the Venice Biennale, St. Petersburg's Marble Palace, Ritan Park in Beijing, Arcos de Lapa in Rio de Janeiro and the sails of the Sydney Opera House. He is a founding member of the Long Now Foundation, a trustee of Client Earth and patron of Videre est Credere. His latest album, 'Film Music 1976-2020' was released in November 2020.

About Sonos
Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) is one of the world's leading sound experience brands. As the inventor of multi-room wireless home audio, Sonos innovation helps the world listen better by giving people access to the content they love and allowing them to control it however and wherever they choose. Known for delivering an unparalleled sound experience, thoughtful design aesthetic, simplicity of use, and an open platform, Sonos makes the breadth of audio content available to anyone. Sonos is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. Learn more at www.sonos.com.

About Sonos Radio
Sonos Radio is the premiere radio experience, only on Sonos. Built for and inspired by Sonos customers, Sonos Radio represents the broadest selection of radio available around the world, bringing together more than 60,000 broadcast radio stations from long-time partners along with dozens of exclusive original stations from Sonos. Available free to all customers globally, Sonos Radio is an ad-supported streaming radio service that comes pre-loaded in the Sonos App, bringing all streaming radio into one place from the moment customers set-up. Sonos original content is available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Sweden, Ireland, Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, Norway, and Denmark.

Available in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, The Netherlands, Canada, Austria and France, Sonos Radio HD offers an upgraded, ad-free Sonos Radio experience that delivers an expanded catalogue of exclusive original content in high-definition, lossless CD-quality audio (16-bit/44.1 kHz FLAC). Customers who upgrade to Sonos Radio HD will enjoy all original stations across both tiers in high-definition audio with skips, repeats, and with no ads, excluding global broadcast stations.

Disclaimer

Sonos Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:16:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
