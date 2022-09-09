Advanced search
    SONO   US83570H1086

SONOS, INC.

(SONO)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-09 pm EDT
16.03 USD   +1.71%
04:00pU.S. trade body probes allegations Sonos violated Google patents
RE
09/08Sonos Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
BU
09/06Sonos Names Chris Mason as Principal Accounting Officer
MT
All news about SONOS, INC.
04:00pU.S. trade body probes allegations Sonos violated Google patents
RE
09/08Sonos Announces Participation in Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
BU
09/06Sonos Names Chris Mason as Principal Accounting Officer
MT
09/06SONOS INC Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/06SONOS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09/06Sonos, Inc. Appoints Chris Mason as Senior Vice President and Principal Accounting Offi..
CI
08/11Disney, Dillard's rise; Six Flags, Sonos fall
AQ
08/11SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Weaken in Late Trade
MT
08/11Top Midday Decliners
MT
08/11Sonos Fiscal Q3 EPS, Sales Drop; Cuts 2022 Outlook; CFO Brittany Bagley Steps Down; Sha..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on SONOS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 740 M - -
Net income 2022 78,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 005 M 2 005 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 525
Free-Float 96,1%
Sonos, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SONOS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 15,76 $
Average target price 22,83 $
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Spence President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Edward Peter Lazarus CFO, Secretary & Chief Legal Officer
Michelangelo A. Volpi Chairman
Maxime Bouvat-Merlin Senior VP-Hardware & Operations
Julius Genachowski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SONOS, INC.-47.11%2 005
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-25.56%92 448
PANASONIC CORPORATION-10.47%18 367
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-32.03%11 570
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-20.08%8 503
SHARP CORPORATION-28.24%4 277