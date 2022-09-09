|
|Sales 2022
1 740 M
|Net income 2022
78,3 M
|Net cash 2022
439 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|27,3x
|Yield 2022
|-
|Capitalization
2 005 M
2 005 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,90x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,87x
|Nbr of Employees
|1 525
|Free-Float
|96,1%
Technical analysis trends SONOS, INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|15,76 $
|Average target price
|22,83 $
|Spread / Average Target
|44,9%